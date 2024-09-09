BTS’ JungKook becomes quickest K-pop artist to exceed 7 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Jungkook, the youngest member of the popular K-pop group BTS has made history once again with his solo work. The artist has garnered more than 7 million streams on Spotify across all credits. Moreover, the artist is all set to release his solo documentary movie following the creation of his album, GOLDEN.

On September 9, 2024, BTS’ Jungkook officially accumulated a total of 7 billion plays on the music streaming platform, Spotify. The artist becomes the fastest and the only K-pop idol to achieve the feat. Moreover, he is also the only Asian act in history to do so. With more than 20 million monthly listeners, the most popular song on his Spotify profile is the single Seven featuring Latto which has cumulative streams of more than 1.8 billion.

The artist is also set to release a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. It will follow the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release. It will also include exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, the movie will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

The artist is also currently appearing in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! alongside band member Jimin. In the series, both artists will travel across various regions, such as New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

Jungkook enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. Along with the other members, he will be discharged around 2025 and make a full-group comeback.

