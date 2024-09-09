When BTS’ Jin was left speechless by V’s innovative ‘insult’ on Knowing Bros; Know what happened

Jin, the oldest member of the iconic K-pop boy group BTS, who was recently discharged from the military, once had an iconic interaction with his bandmate V. This memorable moment took place on Knowing Bros when BTS’s Jin was left speechless by a swift ‘insult’ from V.

The interaction occurred when BTS appeared as guests on the superhit variety talk show Knowing Bros, shortly after they released their special album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever on May 2, 2016, along with the fiery lead track Fire.

During the episode, the Knowing Bros cast went on to ask the BTS members where they belong and they all named different areas. Then, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul asked if the members “fight in dialects?” To which, SUGA answered that they do sometimes fight in dialects if they are worked up. Heechul then asked them to “try fighting here.”

While the Knowing Bros cast remarked that Daegu’s dialect is stronger, V noted that people from Geochang (where he lived) are used to speaking in words.

Things took an exciting and unexpected turn when Jin tried to tease V by saying that people from Geochang go like, “There’s no Seoul Land in Geochang.” V responded with a quick-witted, unheard-of ‘insult’ to demonstrate how people from Geochang would reply, saying, “Don’t talk, your mouth is dirty.”

Jin was shocked by the unheard comment from V and tried to act innocent by asking why would there be dirt. Jin after being left speechless by V’s remark, tried to speak up and said “What a hurtful remark!”

Watch Jin being left speechless by V’s innovative ‘insult’ here:

The comment made by V left BTS members and Knowing Bros cast in stitches. Even Kang Ho Dong noted that he is also from Gyeongsang-do but he has never said that, showing amazement at the novel expression coined by the Rainy Days singer.

Meanwhile, Jin returned after completing his military enlistment on June 12, 2023. He is set to star in an upcoming variety show KIAN’s Bizarre B&B. He recently treated 110 staff members of the show to an expensive squid set on completion of the shoot.