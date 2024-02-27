BTS' Jungkook's Seven feat Latto revealed as world's 10th biggest hit song of 2023 by IFPI

BTS’ Jungkook emerged as a solo force, in the musical panorama of 2023, capturing global attention with his debut single Seven featuring rapper Latto. The IFPI's acknowledgment of Seven as the 10th biggest song worldwide in 2023 further underscores its undeniable impact and solidifies Jungkook's place among the year's most influential artists.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven ranks 10th on IFPI’s Global Singles chart

Marking his solo debut, BTS' youngest member, Jungkook unleashed the electrifying single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, on July 14. The track swiftly asserted its dominance, achieving a remarkable feat by debuting at the pinnacle of the Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts. In doing so, Jungkook not only became the first Korean solo artist to simultaneously conquer all three charts but also the second, following Jimin, to make an impactful debut atop the Hot 100. The trailblazing success of Seven continued to break records, securing its position as the fastest song in history to amass over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a global authority in the recording industry, has now unveiled its annual report for 2023, spotlighting the remarkable success of Seven. Recognizing its immense impact, the IFPI bestowed upon the song the honor of being the 10th biggest single globally of the year. With its dynamic blend of musicality and collaboration with rapper Latto, Seven has undoubtedly left an enduring imprint on the global music landscape.

Beyond its musical triumphs, the accompanying music video, featuring Han So Hee, garnered widespread acclaim, adding a visual dimension to the song's global appeal. Jungkook's solo venture has undeniably etched a historic chapter in his career, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the international music scene.

Jungkook will also feature on I Wonder… on J-Hope’s upcoming album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

As Jungkook fulfills his military service commitments in South Korea, the golden maknae of BTS is on the brink of realizing a cherished aspiration—teaming up with his dear hyung, J-Hope. Jungkook is set to contribute to J-Hope's eagerly awaited album, HOPE ON THE STREET accompanied by a docu-series, adding a layer of excitement for fans. The collaboration, on the track I Wonder…, holds special significance as the docu-series delves into J-Hope's evolution as a dancer from Gwangju, intensifying the anticipation surrounding this joint project.

Take a look at the tracklist for J-Hope’s upcoming album, HOPE ON THE STREET here;

