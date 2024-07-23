BTS’ Jungkook launches solo exhibition GOLDEN : The Moments in Seoul; know dates, location and more

BTS’ Jungkook has some exciting news for ARMYs. The K-pop idol is set to hold a solo exhibition titled GOLDEN : The Moments. Although he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, fans are excited for this upcoming event, which will feature some exclusive items Jungkook used during his GOLDEN live stages.

Jungkook announces solo exhibition, GOLDEN : The Moments

On July 23, BTS’ official social media handles announced Jungkook’s solo exhibition, GOLDEN : The Moments. It is set to commence on August 30 and will run till September 22. The event will be held on the 1st and 2nd floors of La Meridien Moxy, located in Seoul’s bustling shopping street of Myeongdong, Jung-gu.

According to Hanteo News, spanning a total floor area of ​​approximately 1,500㎡, this exhibition will showcase exclusive items like Jungkook’s outfits, headphones, trophies, plagues, and unreleased photos from his GOLDEN era.

Adding to the excitement, this will mark the first solo exhibition of HYBE artists by HYBE INSIGHT. Through this exciting event, Jungkook plans to demonstrate his extraordinary journey from debuting with BTS to releasing his first solo album, GOLDEN in November 2023.

In addition, there will also be a special theater-like space where fans can sit and watch the BTS member's music and performance videos. The ticket booking for GOLDEN : The Moments will begin July 30 at 11 am KST through Interpark.

More about Jungkook’s GOLDEN

On November 3, 2023, Jungkook dropped his debut solo album, GOLDEN, comprising a total of 11 tracks. By that time, the pre-release track Seven, unveiled on July 14, 2023, was already setting new records in the K-pop idol’s career.

Following the album’s release, the exciting collaborations with Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake instantly became the talk of town.

All the songs included in GOLDEN are pre-release Seven (explicit version, feat. Latto), Seven (clean version), title track Standing Next to You, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (ft. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don’t Change (feat DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

