BTS' Jungkook, Red Velvet, ATEEZ, and more earn Platinum Circle Certification; full list inside

In a recent announcement, Circle Chart unveiled its newest official certifications, showering Platinum Circle Certification on BTS' Jungkook, Red Velvet, ATEEZ, and others. Meanwhile, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, aespa, and ZEROBASEONE secured the prestigious Circle Million Certifications.

Circle Chart, formerly known as Gaon Chart, has unveiled its latest round of official certifications, highlighting the phenomenal success of various artists in the dynamic Korean music industry. The Korea Music Content Industry Association revamped its certification system in 2018, ushering in a new era of recognizing achievements in album sales, song downloads, and online streaming.

BTS' Jungkook achieved platinum status for the Weverse version of his solo debut album, GOLDEN, exceeding the impressive milestone of 250,000 copies sold. ATEEZ and ENHYPEN joined the platinum league with their respective albums, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL (MINIRECORD version) and ORANGE BLOOD (Weverse version), showcasing their widespread appeal with over 250,000 copies sold each.

Red Velvet's Chill Kill and Hwang Young Woong's Fall and yearning secured double platinum certifications, a testament to their exceptional popularity, having each surpassed the remarkable benchmark of 500,000 copies sold. THE BOYZ's PHANTASY: Pt. 2 Sixth Sense and WayV's On My Youth received platinum certifications, hitting the 250,000 copies sold mark.

In the streaming realm, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon made waves as her 2019 solo single, Four Seasons, attained double platinum status, surpassing an impressive 200 million streams. NewJeans' OMG and LE SSERAFIM's ANTIFRAGILE also joined the platinum ranks, achieving over 100 million streams each.

Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, aespa, ZEROBASEONE and more Circle Million Certified

In a triumphant celebration of their monumental success, Stray Kids achieved an official triple million certification for their latest mini album, ROCK-STAR, exceeding an extraordinary 3 million copies in sales since its November 2023 release.

BTS' Jungkook has also been honored with a double million certification for the regular version of his solo album GOLDEN, showcasing the immense popularity of his solo work with over 2 million copies sold.

ATEEZ joined the million-seller club with a prestigious certification for the regular version of their new album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, surpassing an impressive 1 million copies sold. ENHYPEN mirrored this accomplishment with an official million certification for their latest mini album, ORANGE BLOOD.

Adding to the roster of million-sellers, aespa's Drama and ZEROBASEONE's MELTING POINT both earned official million certifications, underlining the widespread appeal and commercial success of these releases with over 1 million copies sold each.

