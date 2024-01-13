'I'm honored': BTS' Jungkook reacts to becoming most nominated K-pop soloist at 2024 People's Choice Awards

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook has reacted, expressing gratitude to ARMYs for scripting history as the first and sole K-pop soloist to bag four nominations at the 2024 Peoples Choice Awards. Moreover, boy groups Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together have also been nominated for the group/duo of the year at the annual award ceremony.

BTS’ Jungkook expresses gratitude to fans on bagging 4 nominations at 2024 People's Choice Awards

BTS' Jungkook is making headlines once again as he secures an impressive four nominations at the upcoming 2024 People's Choice Awards. The highly anticipated awards, which rely on the votes of the general public to determine the winners, have recognized the talented K-pop sensation in multiple categories, cementing his status as one of the most influential and celebrated artists in the industry.

Jungkook's nominations include The Pop Artist of the Year, The Male Artist of the Year, The New Artist of the Year, and The Collaboration Song of the Year for his official solo debut single, Seven, featuring Latto. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of his victory at the previous year's People's Choice Awards, where he clinched The Collaboration Song of the Year award for his collaboration with Charlie Puth on Left and Right.

Reacting to the exciting news, Jungkook expressed his gratitude and excitement on social media, stating, "I remember being so excited to receive the Peoples Choice Awards with BTS. As a solo artist, I'm truly honored to be nominated at this year's awards for The Male Artist of the Year, The Pop Artist of the Year, The New Artist of the Year and The Collaboration Song of the Year! Thank you for all your love and support, ARMY."

Take a look at Jungkook's message here:

This recognition not only underscores Jungkook's individual success but also reflects the unwavering support of the global BTS ARMY. As the anticipation builds for the 2024 People's Choice Awards, fans eagerly await the results, hopeful that Jungkook will once again emerge victorious in multiple categories.

Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together also earn a nomination at 2024 Peoples Choice Awards

Adding on to the excitement the nominations for the 2024 People's Choice Awards unveiled on January 11, featured some of the biggest names in the music industry. Notably, BTS' Jungkook received an outstanding four nominations, solidifying his position as a K-pop powerhouse.

In addition to Jungkook's solo recognition, popular K-pop groups Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together have also earned nominations for The Group/Duo of the Year category. This acknowledgment underscores the global impact and fan base of these dynamic groups.

Fans now have the opportunity to make their voices heard by participating in the voting process, which remains open until January 19 local time. The 2024 People's Choice Awards are set to broadcast live from Santa Monica on February 18. As the anticipation builds, supporters are eager to see their favorite artists claim victory in their respective categories on this prestigious night in the entertainment world.

