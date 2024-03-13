38th Japan Golden Disc has revealed the full list of the names of the winners at the event. Multiple K-pop artists took home many trophies across various categories. From big names in the industry to rising stars and soloists, many artists took home multiple awards to commemorate their successful music releases.

On March 13, 2024, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) officially dropped the winners' names at the Japan Golden Disc Awards, 2024. K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM grabbed some of the night's most prestigious awards. Moreover, the rookie boy group, RIIZE, also managed to win at the awards night after their recent debut in Japan.

38th Japan Golden Disc Awards winners list

SEVENTEEN has really made their mark this year, grasping an impressive total of six awards. One of their biggest achievements was winning the esteemed title of Best Asian Artist. They didn't stop there, though; they also took home the Album of the Year (Asia) award for their Korean mini-album FML.

But wait, there's more! SEVENTEEN managed to clinch all three spots for Best 3 Albums (Asia) with their albums FML, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, and ALWAYS YOURS. And to add the cherry on top, they claimed the Music Video of the Year (Asia) award for their video SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] JAPAN. It's safe to say SEVENTEEN has had a stellar year at the 2024 Japan Gold Disc Awards.

Advertisement

LE SSERAFIM, RIIZE, NewJeans, Stray Kids and more

In the category of new artists, LE SSERAFIM won the title of New Artist of the Year (Asia) for 2024. Moreover, Best New Artist (Asia) awards were presented to three groups, LE SSERAFIM, RIIZE, and NewJeans, who have taken the K-pop industry by storm since their debut.

Additionally, BTS's Jungkook received the Song of the Year by Download (Asia) award for his official solo debut single Seven featuring Latto, while NewJeans grabbed the Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia) with their title track OMG. Last but not least, Stray Kids earned one of this year's Best 5 Singles awards for their Japanese single Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl (Japanese version).

Advertisement

The award night truly celebrated the essence of music. From acknowledging the continued success of the experienced artists to celebrating the newer groups, the award show displayed appreciation without distinction. However, the winner will not stop there and has plans to release new music in the coming days.