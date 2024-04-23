HYBE incurs 850 billion KRW loss amid feud with ADOR's Min Hee Jin; BTS' Jin and J-Hope's return expected to boost sales

Amidst internal conflict and uncertainty, the stock price of HYBE, home to BTS and other prominent artists, faces volatility. Tensions between management and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin have led to investor anxiety, with recent stock fluctuations reflecting market unease.

However, with BTS members Jin and J-Hope set to return from military service, hopes of a rebound emerge. Yet, questions linger over the impact of the rift on Hybe's long-term stability and the possibility of ADOR's independence.

Influence of HYBE and ADOR’s conflict on the conglomerate’s stocks

HYBE, home to global sensation BTS, is experiencing a tumultuous period as its stock prices take a hit amidst internal conflict. The recent clash between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has rattled investors, leading to a sharp decline of 850 billion KRW in stock value. This conflict stems from allegations of management rights seizure and irregularities within ADOR, HYBE's affiliate label.

However, amidst the turmoil, there are rays of hope for HYBE's future. BTS members Jin and J-Hope are set to complete their military service this year, with their return anticipated to bolster the company's sales and stock performance. Additionally, the imminent return of other BTS members and the ongoing success of groups like SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and others underline HYBE's resilience and potential for growth.

Despite ADOR's rapid rise in sales and profits, particularly attributed to girl group NewJeans, HYBE's flagship label, BIGHIT MUSIC, remains the top revenue generator. With solo activities of BTS members and the success of junior groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BIGHIT MUSIC continues to dominate HYBE's financial landscape.

Moreover, the slim likelihood of ADOR gaining independence provides stability to HYBE's structure, mitigating concerns of further upheaval. As the entertainment conglomerate navigates through this challenging period, investors are keenly observing how the situation unfolds and its impact on HYBE's stock performance. While short-term volatility persists, the long-term prospects for HYBE, buoyed by the return of BTS members and the sustained success of its artists, remain promising.

More details about the feud between HYBE and ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin

The feud between Bang Si Hyuk's HYBE and ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin has escalated to a critical point, marked by allegations of a coup within ADOR aimed at seizing control from HYBE. HYBE's decision to launch an audit into ADOR's operations, coupled with demands for Min Hee Jin's resignation, underscores the severity of the conflict. Meanwhile, ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin has accused the K-pop juggernaut label of plagiarizing ADOR’s creative concepts.

As legal battles loom and industry observers grapple with the fallout, the rift between these prominent figures in the K-pop world has sent shockwaves through the industry. Stakeholders anxiously await further developments and potential resolutions to restore trust and stability amidst the controversy.

