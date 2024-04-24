SEVENTEEN unveils plans for four music videos from upcoming anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE; Know more

SEVENTEEN is a popular K-pop boy band who are known for their edgy and intense music style characterized by hip-hop, R&B, EDM, and more intricate genres. The group is all set to release their comeback album which would be a compilation of a bunch of exciting tracklists. The exhilarating teaser has already grabbed the attention of the fans, evidenced by the album’s impressive pre-order sales.

SEVENTEEN announces release dates for four music videos from upcoming album 17 IS RIGHT HERE

On April 23, the PLEDIS Entertainment group took to their social media handles and announced that they would be dropping music videos for four tracks from the upcoming anthology album. In addition, they have unveiled the release date for each music video, starting with the lead track Maestro, which will be dropped on April 29, alongside the full album release.

The next in line is LALALI’s music video, which will be unearthed on May 10. Notably, this track is recorded by the group’s hip-hop unit comprised of leader S.Coups, Mingyu, Wonwoo, and Vernon.

On May 17, SEVENTEEN's performance unit of Dino, The8, Hoshi, and Jun will unveil the music video for the track Spell.

Lastly, on May 24, the music video for the song Cheers to Youth will be released, a track featuring the voices of the powerful vocal unit composed of Joshua, DK, Woozi, Seungkwan, and Jeonghan.

Adding to the excitement, the group has already unearthed two gripping teasers for their upcoming anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The teaser preview boasts the edgy style combined with powerful performance and vocal prowess of the members. This compilation album will also reprise the group’s Japanese tracks and some Korean singles from their previous releases.

Know more about SEVENTEEN and its members

SEVENTEEN is a thirteen-membered boy band that was formed by PLEDIS Entertainment. Since their debut in 2015, the group consistently cemented their dominance in the realm of K-pop by producing a number of hit tracks like HOT, Fire, Super, God of Music, Rock with You, and more.

In addition, the members are divided into three units while forming a cohesive group together. The hip-hop subunit is comprised of leader S.Coups, Mingyu, Wonwoo, and Vernon, while the vocal unit boasts a talent influx of Joshua, DK, Woozi, Seungkwan, and Jeonghan.

Lastly, the energetic performance team is formed with Dino, The8, Hoshi, and Jun.

