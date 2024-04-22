SEVENTEEN surpasses 3 million pre-orders for upcoming compilation album 17 IS RIGHT HERE; Details inside

SEVENTEEN is a popular K-pop group which debuted in 2015. They are known for songs like Super, VERY NICE, HOT, and many more. The group will be making a comeback later this month with their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The album will also include 4 new tracks including a compilation of their best hits. The group reached a new milestone as the pre-orders surpassed 3 million.

SEVENTEEN's anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE surpasses 3 million pre-orders

On April 22, the album distributor YG Plus announced that the pre-order volume of SEVENTEEN's Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE reached 3,087,613 as of April 19. Since the upcoming project is a collection of already popular hits, it is very rare to have such high pre-sale numbers. The numbers are expected to go higher as the release nears. The album will include 33 tracks in total including four new additions which are MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. 17 IS RIGHT HERE will be released on April 29. Prior to the release, they will be holding their concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL on April 27 and April 28 in Seoul.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a power group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards.

They released their hit album FML in August 2023 with the title tracks Super and F**k My Life. The group made a new streak as they sold 10 million copies of their albums within a span of 9 months with FML accounting for more than 6 million of the total. Their latest comeback was in October 2023 with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN which included the title track God of Music along with the music video.

