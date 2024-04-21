MBC under fire for claiming BTS laid groundwork and SEVENTEEN built HYBE building; fans demand apology

BTS and SEVENTEEN fans raised their concern and disappointment to MBC for claiming that BTS laid the groundwork for the HYBE headquarters and SEVENTEEN helped build it up. BTS and SEVENTEEN fans criticized the network for discrediting BTS as being one of the biggest reasons behind the big building and SEVENTEEN for helping sustain PLEDIS Entertainment.

MBC criticized by BTS and SEVENTEEN fans

On the latest episode of the show Hangout With You, a sequence mentions that BTS laid the groundwork for the HYBE headquarters and SEVENTEEN helped raise it. This statement did not sit well with fans. BTS fans expressed their disappointment as they mentioned that the building was built in 2019 and SEVENTEEN's PLEDIS Entertainment joined the corporation in May 2020. Many also pointed out that BTS still has the biggest revenue share when it comes to HYBE Corporation.

SEVENTEEN fans also commented that the group helped PLEDIS Entertainment sustain and they were also happy to have joined a bigger corporation. ARMYs (BTS' fans) and CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fans) also clarified that they don't have beef with one another but rather are not happy with MBC's statement.

Since the backlash, MBC has reframed the statement to 'Welcome to HYBE’s headquarters. Even the members were in awe of the new building.'

More about BTS and SEVENTEEN

BTS is a K-pop supergroup that made their debut in 2013 with 2 Cool 4 Skool. The group is known for their songs like Dynamite, Butter, Spring Day and more. They have become a global K-pop sensation who are synonymous with stellar performances and excellent music. Currently, all BTS members are completing their mandatory military service. They are one of the biggest global K-pop sensations.

SEVENTEEN is a power group which consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards.

