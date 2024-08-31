BTS’ Jungkook’s alleged high school story of helping one friend is going viral among fans; Know what it is

An alleged anecdote about BTS' Jungkook from his elementary school days is going viral. Recently, an X account shared this story, highlighting the idol's genuine personality during his school years.

The anecdote reveals that during school, when a girl tripped and spilled her lunch, all the boys were laughing and watching, but Jungkook quietly helped her clean up. This story from Jungkook's elementary school days has recently gained attention on Korean and Japanese Twitter.

When the post was shared, it quickly went viral, with netizens praising Jungkook's sweetness and kindness. Many highlighted how precious his genuine personality is and defended him against any negative portrayals. As always, Jungkook continues to show his pure nature, and those around him consistently speak highly of him.

In their earlier announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC described JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL which is the idol’s upcoming documentary as an eight-month journey showcasing Jungkook's evolution as a solo artist. The documentary aims to offer an in-depth look at the person behind the music, highlighting both his achievements and challenges. It promises to be a cinematic exploration of Jungkook’s personal reflections and the obstacles he encountered while forging his own path outside of BTS.

For fans eagerly anticipating the film, global ticket bookings for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL opened on August 21, 2024, at 6 AM PDT, 9 AM EDT, and 2 PM BST. In Korea, tickets will become available on September 4, 2024, at 10 AM local time, while Japanese fans can start booking from September 13, 2024, ahead of the film’s Japanese release on October 4, 2024. The documentary will have limited screenings worldwide, beginning on September 18, 2024.

On August 21, Jungkook released a trailer that set the tone for the documentary. In a moment of raw vulnerability, he expresses his fears about stepping into the spotlight independently. “Will I be able to earn people’s recognition just on my own, without the power of BTS?” Jungkook questions, hinting at a deeply personal exploration of his solo career. The trailer provides a behind-the-scenes look at his preparation for the debut album GOLDEN, showcasing the meticulous effort involved.

Both Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025. In the meantime, they are featured in a travel show titled Are You Sure?!, which was filmed prior to their enlistment.

