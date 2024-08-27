BTS becomes FIRST and ONLY Asian act to have 33 songs reaching No.1 on the Worldwide ITunes Song Chart with We are Bulletproof: The Eternal

On August 26, 2024, the globally renowned boy band BTS achieved a historic milestone as the first and only act to have 33 songs reach No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. According to Forbes, their song We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal topped the chart, replacing BTS member SUGA's solo track Polar Night, which had previously held the position.

Reportedly, the tally includes solo tracks by BTS members, such as Jimin's Who, SUGA's Polar Night and Haeguem, RM's Come back to me, V's FRI(END)S, and others. On August 23, SUGA's solo track Polar Night from his debut solo album D-DAY reached No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, holding the top spot for two days before being replaced by his own group BTS' We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal. Additionally, as of August 26, a total of 23 songs by SUGA re-entered the chart, solidifying his position as the most consumed musician globally across all digital platforms.

Among the 33 songs by BTS that have topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, some notable tracks include:

No More Dream

Spring Day

Outro: Tear

We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal

People

Who

LOST!

Come back to me

Butter

Dynamite

Standing Next To You

SEVEN (feat. Latto)

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

FRI(END)S

Slow Dancing

The Astronaut

Arson

Filter

Like Crazy

Yet To Come

Advertisement

And a few more adding to the list. Also BTS member SUGA has become the most consumed Asian act globally across all digital platforms. He made history with 23 songs re-entering both the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart. According to World Music Awards, SUGA is the first and only Asian solo artist to have three of his albums chart in the Top 5 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. His albums D-DAY, AGUST D, and D-2 ranked No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, respectively, on the chart.

The surge in chart success follows a challenging period for SUGA, who experienced a setback due to a DUI incident on the night of August 6. SUGA tripped over his electric scooter in front of his residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, after returning from a dinner and drinks with friends while on vacation from his ongoing military service.

Despite these difficult circumstances, ARMYs have rallied in full force, driving a resurgence in both his solo music and BTS' discography. Tracks like Snooze and Nevermind saw significant boosts, trending online and contributing to the impressive chart performance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Thank you SUGA': PSY shows support for BTS rapper at Summer Swag concert amid ongoing DUI case