BTS’ Jimin leaves heartwarming message for fans following MUSE's release: ‘This album has emotions I've been going through’

BTS' Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19th, featuring seven songs. The title track, Who, garnered 3 million views on YouTube within three hours of its release. Numerous fans shared unboxing videos of the album, which includes a lyric book containing a heartfelt letter from the FACE singer-songwriter to ARMY, the dedicated fanbase.

BTS’ Jimin’s message for fans in MUSE

In the lyric book for MUSE, BTS' Jimin penned a heartfelt message for ARMY, starting by referring to MUSE as his "final album" before his enlistment. He reminisced about the challenging process of creating and recording the album. The singer-songwriter expressed deep gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support over the years and reassured them that he would return soon.

In the message as translated by @mhereonlyforbts on X (formerly Twitter), he said "This is my last album before I go to the army. The preparation process was not easy, so I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone at the company and the directors who helped me even more. I was truly grateful to be able to work with cool people, and if I can continue to work with cool people after I come back, I'm sure there's nothing happier than that. I'll be back soon, so please wait! "

He also expressed gratitude towards ARMY for their continuous interest and support. Jimin revealed that MUSE encapsulates many of the emotions he has been experiencing recently, emphasizing his desire to share these emotions with his fans and to experience them together once more.

Adding to the emotion he said “I'm sure there are a lot of people who think like this. I made it thinking that I want you to be happy every day. I hope you can leave the disappointment behind and go back quickly and do more happy and enjoyable things. “

He thanked fans for loving and caring for him. Jimin expressed his commitment to ARMY, promising to respond with improved albums, songs, and performances in the future. He conveyed heartfelt gratitude and love to his fans, saying "Thank you so much, and I love you so much."

Additionally, he expressed gratitude towards his BTS bandmates for their conversations and influence, concluding with a hopeful message, "Let's meet again soon."

More about Jimin’s MUSE

On July 19 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Jimin released his highly-anticipated second album MUSE along with its infectious title track Who. Shortly after its release, both the album and the song quickly ascended to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide.

By 9 AM KST on July 20, Who had already reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 112 different regions, including significant markets like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more.

The success extended beyond the title track, with several B-sides from the album also making waves on the charts: Be mine secured the No. 5 position, Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson landed at No. 6, Rebirth (Intro) claimed No. 7, and Interlude : Showtime rounded out the top 10.

