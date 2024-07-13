BTS ARMY celebrate Jungkook’s hit track SEVEN's first anniversary with grand festivities in South Korea; Check out

On July 12, 2024, BTS Jungkook's China fanbase celebrated the upcoming 1st anniversary of his hit track SEVEN featuring Latto by placing banners and ads across Seoul's Hongdae Station and on the taxi stand screens at HYBE's main entrance. The song, marking the beginning of his solo endeavors, was released by the BTS idol on July 14, 2023.

BTS’ Jungkook's SEVEN achieved the remarkable feat of topping both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200 charts. He became the second K-pop and Korean soloist to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100, following Jimin, and the first Korean solo act to maintain a song on the chart for seven consecutive weeks.

Additionally, he garnered accolades such as the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards for SEVEN, underscoring the song's profound impact on fans worldwide.

Therefore, it is expected that fans will celebrate this significant milestone with immense pride for the globally adored superstar Jungkook. Supporters of the star adorned South Korean streets with banners and ads at Seoul's Hongdae Station and on taxi stand screens at HYBE's main entrance.

In addition, the Spring Flower Cafe, located behind Jungkook's agency HYBE in Seoul, is now open from July 12th to 14th to commemorate the first anniversary of Jungkook's song SEVEN featuring Latto.

More about BTS’ Jungkook

Jungkook's agency's official social media accounts released a cryptic teaser image titled Jungkook: I Am Still on Thursday, July 11, 2024. BIGHIT MUSIC later confirmed on Instagram that it will be a documentary, stating "coming to theatres soon," although specific dates have not been announced yet.

This release follows his digital single Never Let Go on June 7, 2024, which the GOLDEN singer dedicated to fans during the BTS FESTA celebration, Jungkook saw remarkable success as the song peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and reached No. 1 on iTunes in over 100 countries, including Brazil, Spain, Italy, and India.

Meanwhile, despite currently serving in the military, Jungkook and Jimin are set to debut their travel show Are You Sure?! on Disney+. The eight-part series, filmed in 2023 across locations such as Japan's Sapporo, Jeju Island, and New York City, unveiled its official launch trailer on July 12, 2024, at 9 AM KST.

