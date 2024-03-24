BTS' label comes under fire from fans for promoting impersonator instead of V's FRI(END)S; know details

BTS' label, BIGHIT MUSIC, finds itself embroiled in controversy after inadvertently promoting an impersonation YouTube account of V. Despite fans' demands for resolution, the label's promotion of the unauthorized channel has exacerbated frustrations among ARMYs.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency behind global sensation BTS, has recently found itself in hot water with fans after promoting a YouTube account impersonating BTS member V. The controversy began when V's original YouTube topic channel, boasting around two million subscribers, was inexplicably deleted. Fans rallied to have the channel restored, successfully bringing it back to its rightful place as the official topic on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

However, in the midst of this debacle, an impersonation account emerged, capitalizing on the void left by V's original channel. Despite not being affiliated with BIGHIT MUSIC, this unauthorized channel gained traction, especially after being inadvertently promoted by the label through their official social media accounts. What began with a few hundred subscribers skyrocketed to over 200,000, sparking outrage among fans who felt that V was being neglected and poorly treated by his own agency.

Despite fan demands to rectify the situation and remove the promotion of the impersonation account, BIGHIT MUSIC has remained silent on the matter, leaving fans feeling disillusioned and frustrated. Many view this incident as part of a larger pattern of mismanagement and neglect of V's career by the agency.

The backlash from fans has been palpable, with some expressing their disappointment and criticism of BIGHIT MUSIC's handling of the situation. As the controversy continues to simmer, fans await a response from the agency, hoping for accountability and proper treatment of BTS members, including V, in the future.

BTS' V released his digital single FRI(END)S on March 15

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, received acclaim for his music video FRI(END)S, which celebrated diversity and inclusion. Departing from traditional K-pop settings, V filmed in the UK, offering a fresh perspective. The video explored themes of loneliness amidst a world of romance, depicting diverse relationships, including LGBTQIA+ couples. V's commitment to representation garnered praise, with fans and critics applauding his allyship and message of acceptance.

In a landscape where LGBTQIA+ representation is vital, V's efforts to showcase diverse narratives were commendable, earning him widespread admiration for making a positive impact through his artistry.

