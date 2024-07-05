Lim Young Woong is a popular South Korean singer who has gained immense recognition for his talent and phenomenal music. However, the artist will be venturing into the field of acting with a new movie. He is set to debut as an actor in the short movie titled In October, releasing soon.

Lim Young Woong set to debut as an actor with short film In October

On July 5, 2024, a South Korean news outlet reported that trot singer Lim Young Yoong will be making his acting debut. The singer will be starring in a short film titled In October, which will be released on July 6, 2024.

The 31-minute short film tells the story of 'Young-woong' living alone with his only friend Siwol in a world devastated by an unidentified epidemic. The film is an extended version of the singer’s previously released song titled Warmth which surpassed 7 million views on YouTube.

The film is directed and written by Kwon Oh Joon, who has created various music videos, advertisements, and short films for popular artists such as BTS, Simon Dominic, Dynamic Duo, Code Kunst, and Bibi. The cast list also includes Ahn Eun Jin who plays the role of Hye Yeon, and Hyun Bong Sik portrays the character Jun Ho. It will be exciting to witness Lim Young Woong’s new side as an actor.

More about Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong released his first studio album, Im Hero, accompanied by the single If We Ever Meet Again. He became the best-selling South Korean solo artist of all time, with over 1.1 million copies sold within a week. Furthermore, every song on the album entered every South Korean music chart, making it a digital success. In October 2023, he released his latest single, Do or Die.

Additionally, the singer held his much anticipated solo concert titled IM HERO - THE STADIUM. The event took place in the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which has an approximate capacity of over 66,000 seats.

