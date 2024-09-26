BTS’ RM becomes most nominated K-pop artist at UK Music Video Awards 2024 with LOST! MV; V joins with FRI(END)S

BTS’ RM and V continue to showcase their power as K-pop soloists. The bandmate duo has earned some prestigious nominations at the UK Music Video Awards 2024. The group’s leader, who recently made his solo comeback with Right Place, Wrong Person, has been nominated in three categories with his latest title track, LOST! In addition, V also earned one nomination for his digital single FRI(END)S.

On September 26, UK Music Video Awards 2024 unveiled the list of this year’s nominees. RM, with his latest title track LOST! bagged three nominations: Best Alternative Music Video International, Best Production Design in a Video, and Best Visual Effects in a Video.

He is now the most-nominated K-pop soloist in the history of the UK Music Video Awards. His bandmate V also joined him with his latest digital single, FRI(END)S. The track has been nominated for Best Pop Video International.

Both RM and V are now the only K-pop soloists to be nominated for the prestigious awards, along with either bandmate Jungkook. The maknae earned a nomination in 2023 in the same category as V for his smash-hit track Seven.

The award ceremony is now scheduled to be held in London on October 24.

Congratulations, RM and V!

Released on May 24, LOST! serves as the title track for RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The song and music video both captured a completely different side of the BTS leader. In particular, the MV received global praise for his artistry and experimental concept.

While the song itself escalates universal human emotions, it focuses on RM’s feelings toward the commercial world of music and the tedious journey one must go through to promote themselves. Along these lines, the artist in himself sometimes feels lost.

Watch the music videos for LOST! and FRI(END)S here:

Released back in March, V’s 2024 digital single FRI(END)S became an instant hit among fans, thanks to his music brilliance. Through the provided lyrics of the song, the BTS member talks about love, friendship, solitude, and more. In particular, V received praise for including inclusivity in the music video.

