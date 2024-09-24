BTS leader's solo documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place pre-sale tickets sell out instantly ahead of 29th BIFF premiere

BTS’ RM once again showed his influence as a global K-pop star. His upcoming solo documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place has completely sold out within minutes of live sales, ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

On September 24, around 10 AM KST, the pre-sale tickets for RM’s solo documentary’s large-scale screening opened. According to the distributor report, all tickets sold out within minutes, once again showcasing the BTS leader’s influence.

Meanwhile, RM: Right People, Wrong Place has been officially invited to the Open Cinema section at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. It will be screened on October 7 at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor theater in Haeundae.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place is a music documentary film that will capture the behind-the-scenes of the BTS member’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released on May 24.

In addition, the docu-film will provide insights into the singer’s eight-month-long journey of the album production, while also offering sneak peeks of his intimate life as a solo artist. The cinematic visuals from the music videos of his second solo album will also be featured in this upcoming music documentary.

Following its screening at BIFF 2024, RM: Right People, Wrong Place will also be released in theaters across the globe.

On the work front, BTS RM has made his highly-anticipated solo comeback this year, with his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person.

A total of 11 tracks were revealed for this album including including title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

Through the songs and music videos of this release, RM showcased a different side of his artistry, contrasting with his image with BTS.

He is now completing his mandatory military service with five of his bandmates excluding Jin. He is set to be discharged in June 2025 and is expected to resume his solo ventures as well as group activities with BTS.

