TWS’ Jihoon to be absent from group’s upcoming activities due to discomfort in his right knee

TWS’ Jihoon will be unable to attend the group’s upcoming performance due to his health status. His agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, announced that the K-pop idol has been feeling discomfort in his knee. After consulting with the medical professional, he was asked to take rest and minimize movement.

On September 26, PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement, announcing Jihoon’s absence from the group’s upcoming activities. “TWS member Jihoon recently felt discomfort in his right knee and sought medical attention. He received advice from the medical team to minimize strenuous movement for the time being," the agency stated.

They have revealed that due to this reason, he will not be participating in the group’s performance for the Keimyung University Festival on September 27. PLEDIS Entertainment has urged the university students and his fans to understand the situation.

They added, “Our company prioritizes the health of our artists above all, and we plan to adjust the artist’s scheduled activities flexibly depending on his recovery progress," emphasizing doing their best to help Jihoon recover soon so he can meet his fans in good health.

Wishing Jihoon a speedy recovery!

Read the agency’s full notice here:

Formed by SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment, TWS is a rookie boy band who has managed to set a strong foothold already with their million-seller albums. On January 22, 2024, with six members—Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin—the group marked their start in the realm of K-pop. Their debut mini-album Sparkling Blue and its title track Plot Twist became a smash hit globally, climbing the music charts rapidly.

On June 24, 2024, the boy band made their first comeback after four months with their second mini-album, SUMMER BEAT! And it’s title track If Im S Can You Be My N. This EP was also a grand hit with all songs, including Double Take, 너 + 나 = 7942, and more.

In particular, the fresh and dynamic concept incorporated in this album earned a lot of praise from fans. Although it is yet to be announced officially, TWS will reportedly make a comeback in the 4th quarter of this year.

