All BTS FESTA songs released from 2014 to 2024 marking group’s debut anniversary each year; Never Let Go, Take Two, and more

Each year, to celebrate the debut anniversary, K-pop megastar BTS releases a new song as part of their FESTA event. Since 2014, when the group marked its first debut anniversary to 2024, the seven-piece group has unveiled 11 special songs sung by the members.

As BTS’ 11th debut anniversary on June 13 inches closer, let’s revisit all FESTA songs they have released since 2014.

2014: So 4 More

Sung by all seven members, So 4 More was initially released as part of BTS’ first debut anniversary celebration. Later, it was added to the group’s discography through the 2014 album Dark & Wild.

2015: We Are Bulletproof pt.1

Originally known as We Are B.P.B, it is an unofficial song produced by RM. In 2010, the track was released by the initial formation RM, IRON & Supreme Boi. Later, On June 9, 2015, We Are Bulletproof pt. 1 was released as a track for BTS FESTA 2015 with added formation.

2016: I Know by RM and Jungkook

Sung by RM and Jungkook, I Know was released on June 1, 2016, as a part of the BTS FESTA event that year.

2017: 4 O’CLOCK by RM and V

Written, composed, and produced by RM and V, 4 O’CLOCK was unveiled on June 9, 2017, as a BTS FESTA song.

2018: DDaeng by BTS’ rap line

This unofficial song was released on June 11, marking BTS’ 5th debut anniversary in 2018. DDaeng is written, produced, and composed by the group’s rapline SUGA, J-Hope, and RM.

2019: Tonight by Jin

Sung by BTS’ eldest member Jin, Tonight is also known as This Night. To celebrate FESTA 2019, it was unofficially released on June 5 of that year. Later on October 21, 2022, the song was officially released as Jin’s solo song under BTS.

2020: Still With You by Jungkook

Still With You, a song by Jungkook was unveiled as part of BTS 2020 FESTA. On July 3, 2023, the song made it to the group’s official discography.

2021: Bicycle by RM

For 2021 BTS FESTA, the group’s leader RM released Bicycle. In 2022, the song was officially unveiled as the singer’s solo under the group.

2022: My You by Jungkook

BTS’ maknae Jungkook released My You as the FESTA song for the group’s 9th debut anniversary.

2023: Take Two

Take Two is a digital single that features all BTS members. It was released on June 9, as part of BTS FESTA 2023.

2024: Never Let Go

Finally, on June 7, Jungkook will release Never Let Go to mark the group’s 11th debut anniversary on June 13.

