Top 10 reactions to BTS’ Jin’s ‘hug’ event announcement celebrating 2024 FESTA on group’s 11th debut anniversary

BTS’ Jin is finally all set to return from the military on June 12, ending a 1-year 6-month-long enlistment. Fans are already excited to have him back soon. Amid the high anticipation, BIGHIT MUSIC made a surprise announcement that Jin will be holding a ‘hug’ event on June 13 to mark the 11th debut anniversary of BTS.

Top 10 fan reactions to BIGHIT MUSIC' announcement of BTS' Jin's in-person 'hug' event

The announcement took the internet by storm, with fans unable to keep their calm following this massive surprise just a day after Jin’s discharge from the military. Here’s how ARMYs are reacting to the news.

1. Return of Captain Korea Jin

Jin earned the moniker Captain Korea after he was appointed as an assistant instructor at the 5th division recruit training regiment. As he is set to return from the military with a big announcement like an in-person event, excited fans are calling the special moment the ‘return of Captain Korea Jin’.

2. Jin’s love for ARMYs proved once again

Fans are calling Jin the 'ARMY lover', who never fails to bring innovative event ideas to the table. As soon as he returns from the military, he will attend the 3-hour long in-person 'hug' event, celebrating the 2024 FESTA with the BTS fandom.

3. Jin will boost South Korea’s tourism?

Many fans think this event announcement will bring a huge number of tourists to South Korea. Overseas ARMYs will flock to the country just to have a chance to hug the BTS member.

4. Overseas fans ‘sad’ over BTS’ Jin’s ‘hug’ event announcement

While many fans are absolutely excited to get a hug from their beloved Jin, some overseas fans who wouldn’t be able to make it to South Korea are feeling extremely sad to miss this once-in-a-moon opportunity.

5. Jin considers ARMYs above all

After the event announcement, fans dug up old videos of Jin where he refused to grab others’ hands. But for ARMYs, he is ready to hold a 3-hour-long in-person hug event just a day after his military discharge. Jin’s decision to give fans this special event instead of taking a rest is winning everyone’s hearts on Twitter.

6. Jin’s 3-hour-long ‘hug’ event is equal to free concert

Fans think this 3-hour-long ‘hug’ event with Jin is as special as it can be, with many comparing it to a free concert the BTS member once wanted to hold for the ARMYs.

7. ‘Jin, we are excited you are finally back’

Only a few ARMYs who will win the lucky draw will have the chance to get a free hug from Jin, which means not everyone will have the opportunity. Fans on Twitter are penning that if they win a hug from the BTS member, they should let him know that the ARMYs missed him and that they are all happy to finally have him back.

8. Why Jin’s ‘hug’ event is held with much caution

While many are complaining since the event won’t be streamed free on Weverse and the ‘hug’ opportunity is also limited, others think it is the right decision by BIGHIT MUSIC, given the BTS’ name being dragged in the ongoing HYBE-ADOR row.

9. ‘Precautionary measures’ above everything

BIGHIT MUSIC made it clear that, If any fan doesn’t want to receive a hug, they can shake hands with Jin. Fans are also relieved to know that precautionary measures will be taken on-site in case any unpleasant incidents happen.

10. Fans flood social media with comments and trending hashtags

After the announcement, Jin’s hug event immediately became a hot topic on social media with hashtags trending on X (Tiwtter) and thousands of comments on online community posts.

Meanwhile, BTS Jin’s hug event will be held on June 13 in Seoul’s JamsilSports Complex. ARMYs who win the raffle will have an opportunity to get a free hug from the K-pop idol.

