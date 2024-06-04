Mr And Mrs Mahi Monday Box Office: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film holds decently; Netts 1.90 crore on day 4

Directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Mr And Mrs Mahi held decently on first Monday at the Indian box office. The movie collected Rs 1.90 crores nett on Monday and now the cume stands at Rs 18.65 crores after 4 days. Based on the trajectory, Mr And Mrs Mahi should nett approximately Rs 23 crores by the end of week 1 and then, depending upon how it braves new competition, it will be known whether the cricket based romantic drama can do the numbers that Srikanth managed, or not.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Secures A Decent Hold On Monday As It Netts Rs 1.90 Crores

While the drop from the first day, on face value, is a harsh 70-75 percent, the fair value drop is around 45 percent. Mr And Mrs Mahi released on Cinema Lovers Day where the tickets were capped at Rs 99 for the standard versions. If not for the Cinema Lovers Day, the opening was likely to be in the vicinity of Rs 3.25-3.50 crores. The Monday numbers of the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor movie actually show that the movie has found a sort of an acceptance.

Mr And Mrs Mahi's Box Office Performance Shows How Important Subsidised Ticket Prices Are

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a film that was contemplated to release, directly on digital. In that regard, anything that the movie is earning is a bonus. However, on the basis of box office, it is doing average to above-average business. The day where the movie was available to be seen at subsidised rates, remains the day it registered its highest collections. This should be enough indication for producers, exhibitors and distributors to keep ticket prices in check. The audience is willing to pay a visit to the theatres, even for mixed word of mouth films, if the prices are affordable.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Mr And Mrs Mahi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crores 2 Rs 4.50 crores 3 Rs 5.50 crores 4 Rs 1.90 crores Total Rs 18.65 crores nett in India in 4 days

Watch the Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mahendra Aggarwal (Rajkummar Rao) wants to become an Indian cricketer but is forced to work at his father's sports shop. His marriage is arranged with Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor), who approves of him because of his honesty.

After the wedding, Mahi, who also loves cricket, pushes Mahendra to follow his passion. However, because he is not good enough to become a professional batsman, he is suggested to become a coach instead. Initially hesitant, Mahendra agrees when he notices the buzz around his coach.

This is the time when Mahendra also realizes that Mahima has the potential to become an excellent professional cricketer but couldn't fulfill her dream so far because of her father's wish to see her as a doctor. He encourages Mahi to follow her dream and decides to be her coach.

As Mr & Mrs Mahi, take the path of their dream together, they have to battle relationship conflicts that await them in the future.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

Mr And Mrs Mahi plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor film yet?

