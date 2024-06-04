Pooja Bedi allowed her daughter Alaya F to watch only ONE film she starred in; BMCM actress shares why

Alaya F, who made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, has worked in a handful of films so far. She has also appeared in Freddy and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alaya was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's film, Srikanth, this year.

For the uninitiated, she is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi. Do you know that Alaya F was earlier 'allowed' to watch her mom, actress Pooja Bedi's only one film that she worked in?

Alaya F talks about her mom, Pooja Bedi

In a recent interview with Times of India, Alaya F revealed that her mom, Pooja Bedi didn't 'allow' her to watch all the films she did, except Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander. The 1992 film starred Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka as leads. The Freddy actress said, "My mother allowed me to see only one movie she has been a part of - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar."

Talking about the reason, Alaya F then shared that it was because her mom, Pooja, was embarrassed by other films she starred in. "She didn't let me see the rest because she was so embarrassed by what she had done in them," the young actress added.

When Alaya F found one of her mom's film videos

Alaya F also recalled that she had once discovered Pooja Bedi's one of the videos from the film she featured in. "Once, on her birthday, I found some footage of one of her other films, and she was so embarrassed that we all were laughing," the Jawaani Jaaneman actress remembered.

Pooja Bedi's work front

Pooja Bedi made her debut with Vishkanya, a film released in 1991. She played a supporting role in Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander for which she received a nomination for the Filmfare Award in 1993. Pooja Bedi also worked in movies like Lootere and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee.

Apart from films, Pooja Bedi has also participated in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi along with reality dance shows namely Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Nach Baliye.

