BTS’ RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person earns 62.4 million streams within 1 week of release on Spotify

BTS’ RM made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with the latest album Right Place, Wrong Person. All the tracks from this album have become instant fan favorites, evidenced by their streaming numbers, music video views, and high chart rankings. The album’s debut on Spotify Weekly Top Albums adds to its consistent achievements.

BTS' RM's 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person bags historic feat as the biggest Spotify K-pop debut in 2024

According to Spotify chart data on June 1, RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person gathered around 62.4 million unfiltered streams on the music streaming platform within 1 week of its release.

This marks the biggest 1st week of K-pop debut on Spotify in 2024 so far, surpassing bandmate V’s FRI(END)S, SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE, and more.

With this, Right Place, Wrong Person also becomes the 7th highest Spotify debut by a K-pop soloist following Jungkook’s GOLDEN at no.1, V’s Layover on 2, Jimin’s FACE on 3, SUGA’s D-DAY at no.4, RM’s debut solo album Indigo on 5, and J-Hope’s Jack In The Box at no.6. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, all seven spots on the biggest K-pop solo debut are now occupied by BTS members.

Advertisement

In this week’s K-pop release, RM’s 2nd solo album has now debuted at no.13 on Spotify Weekly Top Albums Global, while aespa’s Armageddon is staying strong at no.39.

More about RM's latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person marks the BTS leader’s 2nd solo album and also his comeback in 2 years since Indigo's release in 2022.

This new full-length album features a total of 11 tracks including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Nuts, ? (Interlude), , Groin, Right People, Wrong Place, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), out of love, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), Heaven, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

Till now, RM has unveiled four breathtaking music videos respectively for Come back to me, LOST!, Groin, and Domodachi (feat. Little Simz). All the music videos are being showered with much applause for their experimental composition, which only an artist of RM’s stature can attempt.

In addition to the music videos, the BTS rapper also released a live video for Nuts.

ALSO READ: Ex-BIGBANG member T.O.P pens gratitude note after SpaceX's dearMoon project cancellation; says, ‘It inspired to make new music’