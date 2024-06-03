Hierarchy starring Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more details

Hierarchy is an upcoming drama which will set out to tell the story of students who attend an elite school. There is much hype surrounding the project as it will be expanding on themes like youth and romance in a school setting. The drama is scheduled to be released in June's first week. As Hierarchy gears up for its premiere, here is everything you need to know.

Hierarchy release date

Hierarchy will be premiering on June 7, 2024. The series consists of 7 episodes.

Where to watch

The drama will be streaming on Netflix.

Time

Hierarchy will be released at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST.

Genre

Thriller, Mystery, Romance, Youth

Cast

Roh Jung Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, and Lee Won Jung take on the main roles in Hierarchy.

Roh Jung Eui is known for taking the lead in dramas like Dear M. and Our Beloved Summer. Lee Chae Min is known for Crash Course in Romance and See You in My 19th Life. Kim Jae Won has acted in hits like Our Blues and King the Land. Ji Hye Won has impressed with her roles in The Sound of Magic and My Perfect Stranger. Lee Won Jung is known for My Perfect Stranger and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Crew

The series is being directed by Bae Hyun Jin. He has also directed hits like Big Mouth and Alchemy of Souls Season 2: Light and Shadow. Choo Hye Mi wrote the script for this project. She also wrote for About Time.

Plot

The drama tells the story of the top students who attend a prestigious school in South Korea. The school was established by a conglomerate and students are admitted through their birth privileges. Students with powerful and high economic backgrounds attend the school. The top 0.1 percent of students who have the highest power maintain law and order in the school. Things start to shake up in this school when a transfer student joins in. But he holds a secret behind his innocence.

Hierarchy is set in Jooshin High School which is one of the best and prestigious schools in South Korea. Those who are born into rich and powerful families are chosen to attend the school. Jung Jae Yi is the daughter of Jaeyool Group, Kim Ri An is the successor of Jooshin Group, Yoon He Ra is the daughter of an international trading company and Lee Woo Jin is the son of a powerful politician who attends Jooshin High.

Kang Ha is not from a powerful family. He gets the opportunity to attend this elite school. He seems innocent and pure but hides a secret. With his entrance to the school, the hierarchy of set in the school is challenged. The system set by the rich is challenged.

More details

Hierarchy will contain mature themes and content. The drama has received an 18+ rating from Netflix. The drama explores the themes of love, friendship, youth and the dark side. There is much hype surrounding the mystery series as the drama set in school will feature NSFW scenes which is not common for South Korean content. The ratings on Netflix mention sex and nudity as the reason for the drama getting a mature rating.

