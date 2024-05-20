TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

The decision of Monica Geller and Chandler Bing, played by Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, to date and eventually get married in the beloved American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., unintentionally set the bar for relationships that would be followed by decades. Fans and his co-stars, Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, were devasted by Matthew's untimely death in October 2023.

In a CBS Sunday Morning interview, Courteney Cox revealed that Matthew visits her regularly. On October 28, of last year, Perry, 54, passed away. The news of his death left the whole acting industry and his fans shocked.

Courtney Cox says Matthew Perry still visits her

Courtney Cox reflected on her special recollections of Matthew and called him probably one of the funniest human beings in the world with a huge heart. She said that she was grateful for the chance to work with him over the years. She said, “He visits me a lot if we believe in that. When asked if she still feels his presence, the Barnyard actor, a spiritual person, affirmed, “Oh yeah. You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A joint statement was published by Matthew Perry's co-stars on the sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, following his tragic passing. They wrote, "We are all completely crushed by Matthew's death. We were more than simply coworkers. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Matthew Perry's death

Medical officials in Los Angeles confirmed that the actor's death was an accident caused by the acute effects of ketamine after an autopsy. This year's January saw the Los Angeles Police Department certify that the case was concluded, ending the investigation into Matthew Perry's cause of death.

ALSO READ: Cassie Ventura’s Legal Team Slams Sean Diddy Combs’ Apology Video; Calls It ‘Pathetic Desperation’