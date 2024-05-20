Devara and Game Changer actor Srikanth clarifies his alleged connection to Bengaluru’s rave party controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug usage.

Actor Srikanth known for his various important roles in Telugu movies recently grabbed headlines after he was rumored to have connections to a rave party bust in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru police had recently cracked down on a high-profile rave party at a farmhouse in the Electronic City.

The list of people whose names came up in the raid allegedly included actor Srikanth causing quite a stir among the audience. However, the actor has now clarified the matter and revealed how some media houses did not even check with him for facts about the rumors and just reported them.

Game Changer and Devara actor Srikanth provides clarification on recent rave party controversy

As the Bengaluru police busted the rave party, a drug ring operating inside them also led to several arrests. However, when a leading actor like Srikanth’s name was mentioned in a few media reports it shocked everyone.

Reacting to the same, the actor clarified “I am standing in front of my house and people can check it. I was shocked to see my name pop up in the rave party that was busted by the cops in Bengaluru. At first, me and my family members laughed at it but with the news circulating widely with many thumbnails coming out on YouTube, I decided to issue a clarification.”

Moreover, he added that many of his media friends had contacted him to confirm whether the news was factual. However many others did not even reach out and simply published unconfirmed news without verifying the facts. He also shared that the person Bengaluru police had booked resembled him but also had a beard. He insisted that he never goes to rave parties and doesn’t know what it means.

The actor finally requested the media to confirm and fact-check any news before publishing them. The actor also thanked the media personnel who contacted him first before publishing anything.

Srikanth’s work front

Srikanth was last seen in the 2023 film Kota Bommali PS, starring alongside actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Rahul Vijay. The movie was a political survival thriller and the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Nayattu.

Furthermore, the actor is set to play key roles in two major Telugu releases this year. One of them is Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and the other one is Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

