'Sending You All Some Love': Supernatural Star Ty Olsson Thanks Supporters For Showing 'Kindness' After DJ Qualls Engagement Reveal

DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson worked in the CW’s hit series titled Supernatural. Qualls played a werewolf whereas Olsson portrayed a vampire on the show.

The pair left everyone in surprise as the revelation about their wedding came forward in Quall’s podcast titled Locked And Probably Loaded with Kelly Blackheart. This grand revelation was made by none other than Qualls.

Ty Olsson expresses gratitude to his supporters

Since the wedding revelation was made, supporters have been showing their excitement and happiness for the pair.

Olsson took this opportunity to thank their supporters on X. He wrote, “Thank you everyone for all the love and support and kindness today :) sending you all some love and hugs:)”

An X user replied to Olsson's post and wrote, “Congratulations, I’m so happy for you and DJ. I wish you all the best. PS I’ve always had a crush on Benny. Lol."The actor received many good wishes on the pair's wedding from their fans.

Congratulations, I’m so happy for you and DJ. I wish you all the best. PS I’ve always had a crush on Benny. Lol — Tavares Speer (@TavaresSpeer) May 20, 2024

During the podcast, DJ Qualls said that he thinks about Olsson all the time who was just his friend. The 45-year-old actor added that Olsson sends the best messages to him, supports, and loves him unconditionally in the right way.

How did DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson meet?

In the podcast, the Z Nation actor reflected on the time the pair met. He said that they did not know each other and they met for the first time during a Supernatural convention. During the convention, they hardly spoke.

He recalled that they went to London after the convention for four or five days. The Hustle & Flow actor added that he was planning to go to Turkey for a trip with a friend and Olsson came up to them and asked if he could join the trip. Qualls thought that it was a “Ballsy” move and he could never invite himself on somebody else’s trip.

Qualls expressed that it was the beginning of their friendship. Later on in the podcast, he added that Olsson is “the best friend I ever had, and now we’re going to be old men together, which is so crazy."

