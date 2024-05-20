Who is Lee Cheol Woo? Know Lovely Runner star involved in Burning Sun scandal and is close friends with Byeon Woo Seok

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Recently, BBC released a documentary shedding light on the Burning Sun Scandal, unveiling disturbing messages from the Burning Sun Chatroom where perpetrators discussed their crimes. The exposure of identities from this chat room being revisited, including core figures like Seungri, Jung Joon Young, and Choi Jong Hoon, has left many netizens shocked.

Notably, among those involved is an actor from Lovely Runner, namely Lee Cheol Woo, known for his role as Hyung Gu, a senior on the male lead Byeon Woo Seok's swim team.

The recent BBC documentary revisiting the Burning Sun Scandal has reignited global interest, unveiling exclusive information and footage on YouTube. Amidst the renewed scrutiny and hate for the people involved, fans of the K-drama Lovely Runner were shocked to discover that one of the people involved in the damning Burning Sun chatroom was a cast member of the show.

Model-turned-actor Lee Cheol Woo portrayed the supporting role of Hyung Gu, a senior on the swim team. Fans were particularly alarmed by his apparent closeness to other actors, notably Byeon Woo Seok who plays the lead on Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. Photos of him alongside fellow actors and models like Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae surfaced even before the airing of Lovely Runner, sparking concerns among fans.

Even in 2024, sightings of them hanging out together hanging out and enjoying meals continued, further alarming many. Fans are now urging Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae to distance themselves from Lee Cheol Woo, given his involvement in the infamous scandal. Some subscribe to the notion that birds of a feather flock together, deepening their concerns that there might be some deeper involvement in the case. But either way, except for Lee Cheol Woo, none of the other stars of Lovely Runner are involved in the scandal.

More about Lee Cheol Woo’s connection to Burning Sun

Due to Lee Cheol Woo's comparatively lower profile compared to other participants in the chatroom, his involvement in the scandal was swiftly overshadowed, allowing for a relatively speedy return to the industry. He secured roles in prominent projects such as Hush in 2020, followed by Love Is For Suckers in 2022, and Bloodhounds in 2023.

Lee Cheol Woo's name emerged in the scandal when forensic analysis revealed his involvement in the chatroom. His agency asserted that while he had been part of the chatroom before the crimes occurred, he did not engage in any criminal activities.

The Burning Sun scandal, which unfolded in 2018, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. It exposed a network of celebrities, spearheaded by former BIGBANG member Seungri, who were implicated in sexual assault and exploitation of women. Illegal videos of these incidents were recorded and shared in a group chat that included multiple male celebrities, including Lee Cheol Woo.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

