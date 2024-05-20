Kate Hudson: Almost Famous Was Everything

Almost Famous is something Kate Hudson is reflecting on. The actress received her major break as an actress in the 2000 drama directed by writer-director Cameron Crowe, where she played band groupie Penny Lane and was nominated for an Oscar.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Hudson, 45, stated that at 19, she felt a strong connection with [him], who introduced her to a world of new music. She described it as the start of everything for her.

Kate Hudson: A moment of fulfillment

Now, over 20 years after the movie's premiere, Hudson is experiencing a moment of fulfillment as her debut album, Glorious, was released on Friday, May 17.

Furthermore, Hudson used her persona from Almost Famous as a guide while recording her album. Legendary composer Linda Perry, who co-wrote the song, said of Hudson, "Kate should have led with music—she is such a rock star." Perry added that Hudson "reminds me of old rock and roll."

They discussed recording an album that Penny Lane would have produced, but it appears that plan did not materialize. Additionally, Hudson would like to get back together with Billy Crudup, the 55-year-old actor who played rising rockstar Russell Hammond in the movie Almost Famous, when she performs the song live. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Hudson: Pursuing musical dreams

Despite the coronavirus crisis, Hudson decided to follow her musical goals. She describes an epiphany she experienced during the COVID lockdown, "I was like, 'If I don't do this, it'll be a great regret.' Remaining in the same place is not how I have ever lived.”

The actress from Glass Onion collaborated on the record with her 37-year-old fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. Hudson is the mother to Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 12, in addition to the couple's 5-year-old daughter Rani.

She stated that she felt the record simply represented a life well-loved. Reflecting on the highs and lows of loving a spouse, friends, and children, she said, "How wonderful it is to be so deeply loved."



ALSO READ: Kate Hudson's Glorious: Everything To Know About Actress' Debut Album