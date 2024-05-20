'It Was Really Spelled Out': Demi Moore Opens Up About Filming Nude Scenes Alongside Margaret Qualley In The Substance

Trigger: This article contains mentions of the word 'nude'

Demi Moore is starring in a new feminist body horror, and while speaking about the same during the Cannes Film Festival, the actress detailed her views about sharing scenes in The Substance with her co-star Margaret Qualley.

Several scenes in this movie showcase full nudity, to which the 61-year-old actor has addressed as a “vulnerable experience.”

Demi Moore about The Substance

The Substance is a movie by one of the most acclimated directors in the film industry, Coralie Fargeat. The French film director, who is also hailed for her talents as a screenwriter has portrayed a stark storyline, in which Demi Moore plays a lead role.

Talking about her movie, The Substance, Moore stated, “Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story.”

During the 2024 Cannes Film Festival press conference, as per Variety, she went on to add that this movie “required a lot of sensitivity,” along with several “conversation about what we were trying to accomplish.”

The Ghost actress plays the role of a celebrity, named Elisabeth, who might soon be forgotten. However, she uses a black-market drug, upon which the movie is named. This drug is basically a device that replicates the cells, using which Moore ends up creating a younger version of herself.

Margaret Qualley plays this younger version of Moore who is named Sue. Moore is even shown to study Sue’s whole nude body when she is seemingly “birthed,” during an early sequence of the movie.

Demi Moore talks about Margaret Qualley

While speaking of the movie, Demi Moore appreciated the efforts and talent of her co-actress, Margaret Qualley.

Calling her a great partner, the G. I. Jane actress stated that she also felt very safe with her.

She went on to add, “We obviously were quite close — naked — and we also got a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were.”

Further while continuing about the movie, Demi Moore mentioned that at the end “it’s just about really directing your communication and mutual trust.”

The movie that shows Moore being abused by Qualley’s character, had a premiere screening on Sunday. Following the screening the film met with a grand 13-minute standing ovation, which also happens to be the longest one so far.

This blood-splattered thriller tale, The Substance also stars, Dennis Quaid as Harvey. Initially, this character was supposed to be played by the late Ray Liotta. Speaking during the presser, Quaid stressed that he has dedicated his performance to Liotta, who passed away in May 2022.

