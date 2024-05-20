Early in 2023, Netflix revealed that it will be turning author A.J. Quinell's first two books into the thrilling new thriller series Man on Fire. Fear Street's Kyle Killen is writing and producing the eight-episode series. Preproduction on the series has begun, with production set to begin in the summer of 2024. Here is what we currently know.

Based on A.J. Quinell's novels, Kyle Killen developed and produced the eight-episode television series. Before this, Killen worked on the television adaptation of the computer game Halo and the Fear Street trilogy for Netflix.

Chernin Entertainment, which has a broad overall contract with Netflix, is producing the series. Together with Bill McGoldrick, Juan Alfonso, and Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin will function as an executive producer.

The intellectual property rights are owned by New Regency Productions, which is led by executive producers Michael Schaefer, Yariv Milchan, and Arnon Milchan. Scott Pennington will serve as executive producer for Killen's Chapter Eleven, which will also produce.

The casting director for the show is Carmen Cuba. Since A.J. Quinell's Man on Fire has been adapted into two films, one in 2004 starring Denzel Washington and the other in 1987 starring Scott Glenn, some people may already be familiar with his work.

Man on Fire: Plot overview

Based on the book series that served as the inspiration for the movie Man on Fire, this is a strong, poignant, global series. The narrative follows the broken-hearted ex-mercenary John Creasy as he sets out to exact revenge on the people who killed his only friend and save his fallen comrade's daughter from the forces that ruined her family.

In the early months of 2024, Netflix was hiring for several positions, with John Creasy being a BIPOC. Netflix was also hiring for other professions. Poe is a teenager who is maturing quickly and has the typical attitude of that age group. After spending the night with her boyfriend, she was on her way back when her family's home was bombed, so she was the only one there.

Brazilian President Carmo is a Hispanic man who is presently running for reelection. He exudes a former soldier's energy and presents himself with a polished appearance, but something is unsettling about him. Soares, a powerful figure who collaborates closely with the Brazilian president, is also of Hispanic descent.

Mentor Rayburn once prevented Creasy from attempting suicide. Rayburn feels a great sense of responsibility for Creasy, having served above him in the army, and views him as a son.

Man on Fire: Current development stage

Preproduction is the official status of production. Being in its early stages of development, not much is currently known about the project.

Although there were early rumors that the show may be filmed in Italy, this is untrue. It makes sense, given the plot, that Mexico City and Brazil are the locations of the filming, as we are informed.

The production is scheduled to begin in late July 2024 and continue until the end of Q1 2025, culminating in a wrap in late March 2025. That might indicate a 2025 release, but a 2026 release wouldn't be out of the question, either.

