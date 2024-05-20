Most Embarrassing NBA Playoff Blowouts Ever

Check out the major upsetting moments in NBA history with the biggest playoff blowouts.

Oindrila Chowdhury
Written by Oindrila Chowdhury , Writer
Published on May 20, 2024 | 06:01 PM IST | 9.5K
Getty Images
Unforgettable moments from the NBA's most lopsided playoff games.

The NBA playoffs are known for intense competition. However, sometimes a team gets dominated by a crucial margin. 

The most recent blowout loss in the NBA playoffs occurred on May 16 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Minnesota Timberwolves facing elimination defeated the defending champion Denver Nuggets 115-70. This resulted in a 45-point margin of win for the Timberwolves. And, it forced a Game 7 in the series.

Here is a rundown of other biggest blowout losses in NBA playoff history:

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Hornets (2009): That April 27, 2009 game between the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans) was a historic blowout. The final score of 121-63 marked a 58-point victory for the Nuggets. It tied the record for the biggest margin of victory in a playoff game at that time.

 

Minneapolis Lakers vs St. Louis Hawks (1956): This game was most likely Game 2 of the 1956 Western Division Semifinals between the Lakers and the Hawks. The Lakers won decisively. The Hawks suffered a crushing defeat with a 58-point margin loss.


Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors (1973): In Game 3 of the 1973 Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors by 56 points. Six players reached double digits in scoring.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks (2015): It was a first-round playoff series, and the Bulls won in six games. The blowout occurred in Game 6, with the final score being Chicago Bulls 120 - Milwaukee Bucks 66. This was a 54-point victory for the Bulls.

 

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics (1995): The Orlando Magic defeated the Boston Celtics in the 1995 playoffs by a score of 3-1. Shaquille O'Neal led the Magic to victory by 47 points. 

 

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs (1986): The veteran-laden Lakers, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, went on to sweep the Spurs by 47 points in Game 1.

 

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz (1998): The Chicago Bulls' 96-54 victory over the Utah Jazz by 42 points on June 7, 1998 was a dominant performance. 

 

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers (2008): The Boston Celtics' 131-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals was a big win. A 39-point win in the Finals is a major margin.

About The Author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Meet Oindrila, who loves covering breaking news with a finger firmly on the sport's pulse. Her switch

...

