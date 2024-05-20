The Midnight Romance in Hagwon stars Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ryeo Won join Zootopia’s Nick and Judy viral selfie trend; watch

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’s lead actors Wi ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won are currently winning viewers’ hearts with their on-screen chemistry. The pair has now joined the viral Nick and Judy love montage trend that took the internet by storm and was participated by many real-life couples.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won channel adorable synergy in new Nick and Judy love montage recreation

On May 20, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’s original broadcasting network tvN shared a new video featuring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won. In the clip, the two adorably recreate the 2016 Disney movie Zootopia character Nick and Judy’s viral selfie poses trend.

Fans are entirely obsessed with The Midnight Romance in Hagwon couple’s perfect participation in this trend, with Ed Sheeran’s Photograph playing in the background. Especially, this clip single-handedly captures their chemistry, which goes beyond on-screen.

Watch Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won recreating Nick and Judy's poses:

Know more about Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's ongoing drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an ongoing tvN drama that premiered on May 11. The story revolves around Lee Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon), a rookie instructor at Hagwon (academy center). He once was a cheeky student of this private institute, taking lessons from veteran instructor Seo Hye Jin (played by Jung Ryeo Won), with whom he eventually fell in love.

Unable to forget his first ‘crush’, he returns to the academy as an instructor after leaving a job at a large company. As the former student and teacher cross paths again, a new saga unfolds between the two.

The drama has been directed by Ahn Pan Seok, who previously helmed Something in the Rian, One Spring Night, and Secret Love Affair. The screenplay has been penned by writer Park Kyung Hwa.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon airs every Saturday at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST) on the tvN network in Korea and Viki Globally.

More about Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won

Wi Ha Joon is a prominent Korean actor who appeared in a string of hit K-dramas and movies. Some of his best works include Gyeongseong Creature (2023), The Worst of Evil (2023), Little Women (2022), Squid Game (2021), Bad and Crazy (2021), Midnight (2021), and more.

On the other hand, Jung Ryeo Won, the evergreen actress’ acting resume consists of impeccable works like Diary of a Prosecutor (2019), Witch at Court (2017), Wok of Love (2018), and more.