BTS' RM's LOST clinches Best Production Design and Alternative Video International titles at UK Music Video Awards 2024

On October 25, the UK Music Video Awards 2024 celebrated the brightest talents in the industry, and among the winners was BTS’ RM, whose cinematic gem LOST! captured both the Best Production Design and Alternative Video International titles. The announcement sparked joy among fans, as RM himself shared the exhilarating news through his Instagram stories, highlighting the significance of this moment for his artistic journey.

Released as the lead single from RM's second studio album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, LOST! serves as an exploration of disillusionment and personal growth. The song's introspective lyrics like, "I thought that I was special and we would be together, but I've never been so wrong. Now I'm lost, lost, lost, lost," resonate with anyone who has navigated the tumultuous waters of expectation and self-discovery. RM’s heartfelt vocal delivery, paired with whimsical yet upbeat musicality, creates a captivating contrast that invites listeners into his emotional landscape.

The music video, directed by the visionary Aube Perrie, mirrors the song’s themes with striking visual storytelling. It follows multiple versions of RM, each embodying different facets of his identity, as they strive to find balance in a surreal environment. This imaginative setting, filled with symbolic elements, reflects the often tangled journey of self-acceptance and social integration. The whimsical tone of the music is artfully captured in the visual style, evoking a sense of playful confusion as RM's alter egos interact and grapple with their internal conflicts.

Watch the music video for LOST! here;

Also acknowledged for its stunning cinematography at the Berlin Commercial Awards, the video shows the brilliant work of Director of Photography Sehoon Jang, Aube Perrie, and the creative minds at JNKYRD. Their artistry combined dynamic shots with softer, reflective moments, enhancing the duality of the song's narrative. The clever interplay of light and shadow immerses viewers in RM's world of fragmented identities.

Creative Director San Yawn, alongside a talented cast featuring Kim Namjoon (RM himself), Audrey Kang, David H. Lee, and others, breathed life into this visually rich concept. Each performer contributes to the overarching narrative, further engaging the audience in RM’s profound exploration of identity, loss, and the quest for self-understanding. With these accolades, LOST! solidifies RM's position as a compelling artist who masterfully blends music and visual storytelling.

