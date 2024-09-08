BTS’ RM debuts on Spotify Global Top 10 for FIRST time with Megan Thee Stallion collab track Neva Play

RM, the noted K-pop rapper and leader of the iconic boy band BTS, recently dropped a new collaboration track with the popular American singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Neva Play. As it turns out, Neva Play debuted on Spotify's Global Top 10 after garnering 4.5 million streams, marking RM's first debut on the chart.

On September 8, 2024, it was revealed that the latest BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration track Neva Play has debuted on Spotify Global Top 10.

Neva Play debuted at number 10 on Spotify's daily Global Top 10 after garnering over 4.5 million streams on its first day of release proving the track’s popularity. Neva Play, thus also became RM’s first entry on Spotify Global Top 10 as a soloist marking a great achievement for the BTS leader.

Meanwhile, RM and Megan Thee Stallion dropped Neva Play on September 6, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The singer, soon after its release on all platforms, shot to number 1 on iTunes charts in many countries all over the world.

On September 7, it was revealed that Neva Play reached the number one spot on iTunes Top Songs in 87 regions worldwide, including the United States, Germany, Canada, and Greece.

Additionally, the collab track debuted at number 2 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart in Japan on the day of its release.

Advertisement

Watch Neva Play by BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion here:

RM, also known by his full name Kim Namjoon, is a popular South Korean rapper, songwriter, and producer. He debuted as the leader of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS on June 13, 2013.

RM, as a soloist for the first time, released his mix tape RM on March 17, 2015. Later, he released his second solo mixtape, mono. on October 23, 2018, which he at the time described as a “playlist”.

He finally made his highly anticipated solo debut with the release of his first album on December 2, 2022, alongside the lead track Wild Flower featuring youjeen. He recently made a solo comeback with his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘King that you are, Kim Namjoon’: Fans can’t shut up about BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s Neva Play; top 10 reactions