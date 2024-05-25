Right Place, Wrong Person REVIEW: BTS' RM's album unleashes his inner turmoil while exploring life's grey area with finesse

Album Name: Right Place, Wrong Person

No. of tracks: 11

Release Date: May 24, 2024 (IST)

Artists: BTS’ RM, Little Simz, DOMi & JD BECK, Moses Sumney, Silica Gel’s Kim Hanjoo, Marldn

Producer: Mokyo, JNKYRD, RM, Rad Museum, San Yawn, Kim Hanjoo, OHYUK

About RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person album

BTS leader RM's latest solo endeavor, Right Place, Wrong Person, offers listeners a poignant exploration of the universal experience of feeling like an outsider. Featuring 11 tracks that delve deep into themes of inner turmoil and existential questioning, the album showcases RM's versatility as an artist.

From the introspective musings of LOST! to the raw emotion of Out of Love, each song on the album resonates with authenticity and sincerity. The title track, Right Place, Wrong Person, serves as a powerful anthem for those grappling with conflicting emotions and unanswered questions.

With guest appearances from acclaimed artists like Little Simz on Domodachi and Moses Sumney on Around the World in A Day, RM demonstrates his ability to collaborate seamlessly across genres. The album's lush soundscapes and candid lyrics create a compelling listening experience that invites listeners to reflect on their own sense of belonging and identity.

What we think about RM’s album Right Place, Wrong Person

1. Come back to me

RM's Come back to me presents a departure from conventional pop singles, opting instead for a lengthy, introspective journey that clocks in at six-and-a-half minutes. While this extended runtime may seem daunting in today's fast-paced music landscape, it allows RM the space to explore complex emotions and narratives in depth.

The song unfolds gradually, with a nearly two-minute build-up before the drums kick in. This deliberate pacing sets the stage for a contemplative experience, inviting listeners to delve into the layers of RM's introspection. The groove that emerges is loose and airy, creating a sense of openness that begs for deeper exploration.

Directed by Lee Sung Jin, the accompanying music video adds another dimension to the song's narrative. Through a series of intricate and memorable moments, RM is depicted navigating through the complexities of life, grappling with feelings of loneliness and disconnection. As the video unfolds, RM confronts painful memories and experiences, ultimately finding solace and moving towards a brighter future.

Come back to me is not a song that aims for instant gratification; rather, it rewards attentive listeners with depth and nuance. It's a testament to RM's artistry and willingness to push boundaries, offering a poignant reflection on the human experience and the journey toward healing and growth.

Watch RM’s Come back to me music video here;

2. LOST!

RM's LOST! is a compelling exploration of the turmoil that comes with feeling adrift in life. With its blend of alternative pop sounds and introspective lyrics, the song resonates deeply with anyone who has experienced the confusion of conflicting emotions and unanswered questions.

One of the standout features of LOST! is its emphasis on the importance of friendship in navigating through difficult times. RM's heartfelt vocals, coupled with Kim Hanjoo's composition, create a musical backdrop that captures the essence of camaraderie and support.

The accompanying music video, directed by Aube Perrie, adds another layer of depth to the song's narrative. Set in a nightmarish office setting, RM and his friends embark on a surreal journey, searching for meaning amidst chaos. The video's rich symbolism and visual metaphors enhance the song's message, inviting viewers to interpret its meaning in their own unique way.

Musically, LOST! is a masterclass in sonic experimentation. From its disorienting opening vocal samples to its brisk, almost lo-fi beat, the song keeps listeners on their toes, constantly surprising and engaging them with its inventive production.

Overall, LOST! stands as a testament to RM's artistic vision and storytelling prowess. The song offers a powerful reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope to be found in friendship and self-discovery.

Watch RM's LOST! music video here;

RM's Right Place, Wrong Person is an enthralling exploration of the complexities of human emotions and the journey of self-discovery. This album picks up where RM’s previous solo album, INDIGO, left off, delving deeper into the chaos and confusion that come with unraveling one's life. The themes of right and wrong and the struggle to find balance permeate the entire record.

The album opens with a hypnotic mantra, “right people in wrong place," setting the tone for a profound introspection. Tracks like Nuts and Out of Love navigate the turbulence of relationships and personal dissatisfaction, each morphing phase keeping listeners on edge. RM's lyrical prowess shines as he expresses his frustrations and reflections with raw honesty.

Collaborations with artists like Little Simz and Moses Sumney enrich the album's texture, while contributions from Kim Hanjoo and others bring a diverse sonic palette. Each song rewards careful listening, with intricate details elevating the overall experience.

Right Place, Wrong Person is a testament to RM's artistic growth and willingness to confront his inner turmoil. It's a poignant reminder that life's journey is neither black nor white but a blend of beautiful imperfections.

