BTS' Spring Day knocks 400 weeks on MelOn's Weekly Chart, becoming first song to do so since 2017 release

BTS is truly unstoppable. The septet has once shown their power as a megastar K-pop group. One of their all-time hits, Spring Day, which was released more than 7 years ago, continues to chart on MelOn Weekly. Till now, the track has spent 400 weeks on the prestigious music chart, the first song to do so ever.

According to updates on October 16, BTS’ Spring Day has completed 400 consecutive weeks on the MelOn Weekly chart. Released in 2017, it debuted on the chart in the same year, becoming the longest-charting song in South Korea.

Its current position on MelOn Weekly is No. 83. Meanwhile, not too long ago, Spring Day also surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform, setting a record as the first and only song to reach this remarkable milestone.

Congratulations BTS!

On February 13, 2017, Spring Day was made available as the first single of You Never Walk Alone. It is a re-issue album of BTS’ second Korean studio album Wings, which arrived in 2016.

Born from the iconic duo - RM and SUGA’s incredible songwriting skills, Spring Day is considered one of the most powerful songs by BTS and it is still a favorite among ARMYs.

The heart-wrenching lyrics pay tribute to the Seoul Ferry Tragedy victims, bidding them a last goodbye. Combined with each member’s unique voice and a somber melody, it is still one of the most listened songs by fans across the globe. Having won the Song of the Year at the 9th MelOn Music Awards, Spring Day is the perfect example of BTS’ flawless and powerful discography.

Watch the music video for Spring Day here:

BTS, the powerful septet will soon return with new music in 2025. Their last group release Proof arrived back in 2022. Following that, the members began their mandatory military enlistments one by one. Among them, Jin has been discharged back in June, while J-Hope is set to return home on October 17.

The remaining five members will conclude their service by June 2025. Meanwhile, all of them have been advancing in their solo careers using this break. Now, the eldest member Jin is next in line to release his first solo album Happy.

