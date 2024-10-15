7 life lessons BTS’ SUGA’s lyrics taught us: From Self-care to not giving up on your dreams, and more

Like all of our Bangtan boys, SUGA’s lyrics also encourage fans to pursue mindfulness, endurance, and self-love. Through his power-injecting rap, the BTS member never fails to give us important life lessons that one must follow for a happy and healthy journey. Let’s have a look at some of his lyrics that will change our outlook on the world.

7 life lessons from BTS’ SUGA’s lyrics

1. Self care

This is the most important part of many of his lyrics, whether a solo track or with BTS. SUGA writes songs based on his own life experiences, making his hardships and journey to success visible in his lyrics. However, rather than simply telling fans to love themselves, he first depicts what it's like when you're unable to. For example, in his song The Last, he sings, “Social phobia started around age 18 / Yeah, around that time my mind became more polluted / Sometimes I’m afraid of myself too / From the self-disgust and depression coming to play again.”

Although this is a painful song where SUGA addresses many heartbreaks (non-romantic ones), it also serves as words of comfort from him. Instead of hiding his pain, he raises self-awareness through a raw portrayal of his darkest thoughts, encouraging fans to take care of themselves even during the most difficult times.

2. Don’t you dare give up on your dreams

SUGA’s so far away is all about chasing dreams. He sings, “Everyone else is running, why am I the only one here/ So far away if I have a dream if I have a dream that flies away.” These lines are a prelude to what he is about to achieve next. In life, we often feel hopeless, our dreams feel like too far away.

We doubt ourselves and contemplate on whether we should pursue the dreams or just see them while sleeping. SUGA teaches us why it’s important to not give up despite many failures through his lyrics, “Dream may all of creation be with you until the end of your life/ Dream wherever you are, will welcome you/ Dream may your trials end in full bloom/ Dream though your beginnings might be humble, may the end be prosperous.”

But our favorite part is, “Nothing is more miserable and lonely than not having something you want to do.” While it is his own outcry, it’s also a reminder that it is better to have dreams and fail rather than not have them at all.

3. Endurance

“Why am I here alone when everyone else is running?” SUGA’s lyrics in So Far Away deliver an important lesson on endurance. He expresses feeling like he's falling behind while everyone else is ahead, doubting whether he'll ever be able to reach the finish line. Yet, in the next breath, he reminds himself that the very reason he's running is because he wants to get there.

SUGA teaches us that while it’s natural to fall behind at times, the key is to never stop. The journey itself holds meaning, and perseverance is what will ultimately lead us to our destination.

4. Ask for help when needed

SUGA never tells us to go through all turmoils alone. He always encourages fans to speak up and seek help when needed. The rapper ends AMYGDALA saying, “Svae me from here, hurry and get me out of here”, after describing the trauma he went through.

5. Pain is powerful

We often associate pain with heartbreaks, depression, and the end of it all. However, SUGA teaches us that it’s a powerful way to move forward in life with AMYGDALA lyrics, “What didn’t kill me only made me stronger/And I begin to bloom like a lotus flower once again.”

6. You are your own hero

SUGA’s rap lyrics often show his unapologetic side. He makes sure to give himself the due credit for his own success. In Daechwita he raps lines like, “I was born as a tiger”, or “I am the king, I am the boss”, while in BTS’ We On he sings, “These lyrics I wrote myself is a hand-lib. I graduated from being a trainee, celebrate. I’m a rap blackbelt.”

7. Show people who you are

In our lows, we receive more criticism than support. Even our own peers sometimes hurt us with discouraging words. SUGA tells us after a painful journey when you reach where you want to be, you should flaunt.

In WHAT DO YOU THINK, he says, “You think my success has something to do with your own failure?”, in BTS’ We On, he raps, “The haters who looked down on me before my debut/ You were filled with hip-hop/ Pride but now you’re beneath me/ Look carefully, I’m in the majors.”

The number of lessons SUGA has given us through his power-injecting lyrics is difficult to sum up in one page. He himself made it clear that his legacy is way bigger than K-pop and we agree.

Which SUGA lyrics gave you a life-changing lesson?

