Happy with BTS' Jin: BIGHIT MUSIC and SM Entertainment CONFIRM Red Velvet’s Wendy feature on first solo album

Amazing news for fans! BTS’ Jin and Red Velvet’s Wendy’s collaboration has been confirmed. According to Korean media outlets, the K-pop idols’ respective agencies announced that Wendy has participated in a song included in Jin’s first solo album Happy.

On October 16, Dispatch revealed that Jin and Wendy’s highly-anticipated collaboration was confirmed. According to reports, BIGHIT MUSIC and SM Entertainment both announced, “Wendy participated in featuring in a song included in Jin's first solo album Happy.” The reports arrived earlier today and following the agencies’ confirmation, fans are excited more than ever for the album’s release on November 15.

The duo’s collaboration promises fantastic musical chemistry. Both of them boast great vocal abilities and although different, their synergy is expected to create a unique harmony never seen before in K-pop.

In particular, Jin has a very soft and light tenor voice with a consistent and remarkable range. In his previous solo releases like The Astronaut and Super Tuna, he has shown the versatility of his vocals which can provide life to any song.

On the other hand, Wendy, who is the main vocalist of Red Velvet, is recognized for her solid singing ability. She has a soprano with a well-developed falsetto voice that adds a soulful touch to any song. With their vocal prowess and harmony, this collaboration will mark an iconic chapter in the realm of K-pop.

Meanwhile, Jin’s first solo album Happy is set to be released on November 15. Pre-release singles will start arriving from October 25 onwards. The album will feature a total of six songs based on band sounds.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Jin will relay his honest thoughts on happiness through this album. He has prepared songs that will give comfort and strength to the ARMYs.

Back in 2022, Jin made a highly-anticipated solo debut with his solo single The Astronaut. The song was well-loved by fans, raising anticipation for his album. Following his military discharge on June 12, 2024, the BTS member started teasing the upcoming release, sharing that he has been working hard for this.

As the release date inches closer, fans eagerly await to celebrate their favorite K-pop idol’s first solo album.

