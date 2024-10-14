BTS' J-Hope to be discharged from military after completing active service soon; Agency asks fans to refrain from visiting site

BTS' J-Hope will be the second member to be discharged from the military. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, announced his return and confirmed that the idol will be completing his active service soon. Fans eagerly anticipate his return and wait for what is in store for this artist next.

On October 14, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS' J-Hope is set for his military discharge soon. They stated that J-hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged.



The agency also revealed the plans for the day of the discharge. They strictly shared that discharge day is a day shared by many service members and hence no special events are planned on the day of J-hope’s discharge. This is to prevent any issues arising from overcrowding. They also advised fans to refrain from visiting the site and instead convey warm regards and encouragement in their hearts.

BTS' Jin was the first member to be discharged from his military service. The idol completed his service earlier this June after which he also participated in the 11-year anniversary of BTS and interacted with fans.

Since his discharge, Jin has been constantly in touch with the fans and has been taking part in various variety shows. Additionally, he also released an extended version of his 2021 track Super Tuna along with a new music video. As reported on October 14, he is also preparing to release a new album this November.

This leads many fans to anticipate what would be J-Hope's next steps with regard to music and personal projects.

RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook are also currently fulfilling their mandatory military service alongside J-Hope. All the members are to be discharged by 2025.

J-Hope is the main dancer and rapper of BTS. The idol also takes part in productions and songwriting and actively contributes to creating music.

He released his first solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. His first solo album Hope in the Box was released in July 2022. The talented performer has also impressed with his performances as a soloist on the Lollapalooza stage in 2022.

