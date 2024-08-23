BTS' Jin goes back to military base fulfilling promise to meet fellow junior soldiers; See PICS

BTS' Jin recently showcased his warmhearted loyalty by visiting his military squad juniors. Having been discharged from national service on June 12, 2024, Jin kept a promise he made before leaving by returning to his unit. On August 22, KST, photos shared online showed him reconnecting with his junior soldiers.

It turned out that BTS’ Jin made a special visit to his former unit, where he was praised for keeping his promise. His return was unexpected, and one of his junior squad mates expressed surprise, saying, according to Theqoo, "I didn’t think you really meant it when you said you would come back after being discharged." The photos show Jin in casual attire, posing for a group photo with the junior soldiers. His visit highlights his warm-hearted nature and commitment to maintaining strong connections.

Jin's dedication to his junior soldiers is well known. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, he shared that he spent more than his military salary on treating his mates. Noting that many were newly enlisted or hadn’t started working yet, Jin thought, "Shouldn't they at least eat well and stay healthy? I’ll take care of it."

He bought so much chicken, jokbal, and pizza that they eventually got tired of it, and he even took them to a barbecue place. Reflecting on this, Jin humbly mentioned, "It might sound a bit boastful, but I was called 'god' in the company." He also expressed gratitude for the kindness and respect he received in return from his juniors and peers.

On the day of Jin's discharge, the emotional farewell from his junior soldiers, who were seen tearing up, became a hot topic. Jin had enlisted in the 5th Infantry Division, a frontline unit, in December 2022 and was discharged this past June. Since then, he has been actively involved in various entertainment programs like Run BTS’ sequel RUN JIN and Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

It is generally difficult for soldiers to revisit their units, even for non-celebrities. Many soldiers struggle with PTSD from their experiences in the military and find it challenging to return. Even those who did not face significant hardship often find it difficult due to the distance of many bases from urban areas. Jin’s return to visit his former squad truly highlights his loyalty and kind personality.

