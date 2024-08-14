BTS' SUGA revealed to have NOT LIED about driving 500 m distance by electric scooter, falling in front of house; Report

SUGA, the worldwide famous K-pop rapper who is currently completing his military service was recently shrouded in a DUI incident while driving an electric scooter. In new developments in the BTS rapper’s case, as per a report it has been revealed that SUGA did not lie about driving a 500 m distance on the night of the incident and falling in front of his house.

On August 14, 2024, as per a report by DongA Ilbo, a South Korean media outlet SUGA of BTS was revealed to have not lied about driving a 500 m distance by his electric scooter when he was returning to his home on the night of the incident.

As per the report, SUGA drank alcohol that night with his acquaintances at his personal studio which is roughly 500 m from his house in Nine One Hannam. The report thus proves SUGA’s claim of driving a 500 m distance under the influence of alcohol on the electric scooter on August 6.

Furthermore, SUGA as per the report indeed fell down while making a left turn toward the main entrance of Nine One Hannam which again proved the claim made by the BTS rapper previously that he fell in front of his house.

In light of these new revelations, SUGA’s claims made previously seem to have been reportedly proven.

Meanwhile, SUGA was booked for driving under the influence (DUI) on the night of August 6 while he was coming home. The rapper after losing his balance had fallen in front of his house after which the patrolling officers helped but when they sniffed alcohol on his breath they took him to the nearest police station.

On the day, a breath analyzer test was done on SUGA which showed he had drunk alcohol however, in new reports, the police have commented they can not confirm the amount of alcohol.

Additionally, the police in charge of SUGA’s DUI case also commented that SUGA had not requested a private summons and they have not set a date for further investigation. Currently, SUGA is completing his compulsory military enlistment as a social service worker.

