Did BTS' SUGA drink twice before riding electric scooter back home? Report claims order of incident

BTS’ SUGA has been recently embroiled in controversy following his drinking and driving incident. As new information is released every day, the situation becomes more complicated, giving rise to unfounded speculations and online discussions. However, new footage has been released that claims to have a different story to tell.

On August 14, 2024, the South Korean news outlet DongA Ilbo released new footage showcasing BTS’ SUGA on the day he was taken in for drinking and driving. In the CCTV video, the artist is seen arriving in front of his studio apartment and losing balance at the gates. Three policemen arrived at that moment who had been patrolling the area around Nine One Hannam.

The officers noticed that SUGA had been drinking when they went to pick up his helmet and give it back. They immediately performed a breathalyzer on him and confirmed that he had been intoxicated. Moreover, it has also been reported that SUGA had been drinking with his friends at around 9 PM near the Hannam Intersection and continued to drink at his personal studio nearby.

At around 11 PM, the artist rode his electric scooter home, which was previously parked in front of the studio. His studio is located around 500 meters away from Nine One Hannam. Moreover, the report also claims that the previously released footage of the artist riding a motorcycle was not him as it was moving towards Namsan, not towards SUGA’s house.

Earlier, BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him.

Furthermore, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

