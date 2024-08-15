BTS' SUGA passed by police officers on sidewalk moments before falling due to sudden turn; CCTV clip reports on rapper's route

BTS’ SUGA’s ongoing DUI Case is receiving new information every day. Now, a new CCTV clip that dismissed the earlier footage as ‘fake’ unveiled the rapper’s route on an electric scooter. According to it, he passed by police officers on the sidewalk, before taking a sharp turn and falling in front of his house.

On August 14, TV Chosun released a new CCTV footage of the BTS rapper riding an electric scooter to home. As shown in the clip, he can be seen slowly driving on the designated sidewalk in Hannam-dong.

While riding, he passed police officers on the sidewalk but after taking a sharp turn he fell from the scooter in front of his house. However, as shown in the footage, he immediately stood up.

After this new footage was released and HYBE confirmed that the person in the video is indeed SUGA, the previous CCTV clip by JTBC Newsroom has been deemed fake.

Meanwhile, in his initial public statement, SUGA mentioned that he drove the electric scooter only 500m under the influence of alcohol. However, many reports claimed he was lying after the first CCTV clip was released.

Now, a report by Donga Ilbo mentioned that he did not lie about the distance. On the night of August 6, he met with an acquaintance and had some drinks before riding the electric scooter home. According to the report, the distance between his friend’s house and studio apartment in Nine One Hannam is roughly about 500 meters.

Advertisement

For the unversed, recently SUGA got caught in a DUI incident after he was allegedly spotted by a patrolling officer who came to assist him after he fell from his electric scooter. He was immediately taken to the local police station and after an initial statement, he was escorted back to his residence.

The incident came into the headlines when it was reported that his blood alcohol content was around 0.227%, which is at least seven times higher than the legal limit in South Korea.

Although the police have refused to reveal the exact figure, his vehicle was ruled out as non-personal mobility, sparking speculation about him facing criminal charges.

ALSO READ: BTS’ global power: Jungkook’s Standing Next to You ft Usher to be featured on Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere on Sept 17