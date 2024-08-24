Pachinko author Min Jin Lee sends support to BTS’ SUGA amid rapper’s ongoing DUI incident; See pic

BTS member SUGA has received support from bestselling author Min Jin Lee, known for her book Pachinko, on Instagram. Amid the ongoing drunk driving investigation, SUGA has seen an outpouring of support from fans, who have shared reassurance banners with heartfelt messages and helped his solo songs rechart. Additionally, industry friends have also shown their support during this challenging time.

Min Jin Lee, author of Pachinko, showed her support for SUGA by sharing a picture of him with a purple heart emoji, a color closely associated with the BTS fandom. This gesture underscores her solidarity during SUGA’s ongoing drunk driving investigation.

For those unfamiliar, Min Jin Lee is a Korean American author and journalist based in Harlem, New York City, known for her work on the Korean diaspora. She is acclaimed for her books Free Food for Millionaires and Pachinko, the latter of which was a National Book Award finalist and runner-up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Pachinko has also been adapted into a K-drama airing on Apple TV+, featuring actors like Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, and Youn Yuh Jung.

As of August 24, BTS member SUGA, known by his Agust D alias, has become the most consumed Asian artist on digital platforms, thanks to the strong support from ARMYs following his DUI incident. This unwavering support has been visible for nearly a month, with SUGA’s lyrics, including those from Snooze and Nevermind, trending online and driving a resurgence of his music on the charts.

Following SUGA’s first appearance for investigation on August 23, his track Polar Night under Agust D reached #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart for the first time a year after its release. During the night, all tracks from Agust D’s D-DAY album re-entered the Worldwide iTunes charts, with Snooze, Haegeum, The Last, and others making notable comebacks.

Notably, during the night, Agust D became the only artist with five songs simultaneously charting at #1 on iTunes Country Charts worldwide, including Haegeum, Polar Night, Snooze, The Last, and People. On the morning of August 24, The Last, released in 2016, achieved #1 on U.S. iTunes for the first time, more than eight years after its original release. Currently, Agust D’s tracks hold the #1 spot on iTunes in 58 countries, with Polar Night leading in 40 of them.

With this achievement, SUGA joins fellow BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and V as the only K-pop artists to reach #1 on U.S. iTunes in 2024, highlighting the immense support and dedication from ARMYs during this challenging period.

