‘Future’s gonna be okay’: BTS’ fans put up reassurance banners in front of HYBE agency amid SUGA’s ongoing DUI case

BTS fans have been showing their support for SUGA amid his ongoing DUI case by putting up various reassurance banners with heartwarming messages for the idol in front of agency HYBE. SUGA is under investigation after being found intoxicated while riding an electric scooter. On August 6, he fell on the road while heading home and was discovered by three police officers patrolling the area.

They detected the smell of alcohol and took him to the local police station. The incident has drawn significant public attention, and SUGA has apologized for disappointing his fans and causing concern. BTS fans have been vocal in their support for SUGA amidst the issue. They've expressed their solidarity by trending heartfelt I love you messages, charting and promoting his solo songs, and now by displaying reassurance banners near HYBE's building.

The messages on the reassurance banners include BTS lyrics including "Got army right behind you when you say so" SUGA's lyrics "Future's gonna be okay", and their own heartwarming messages "We love you Min Yoongi" and finally "BTS is seven." Check them out below-

Jang Yi Jeong, better known as EL CAPITXN, has recently demonstrated his strong support for his friend and collaborator, SUGA, during this challenging time for the BTS star. On August 23, EL CAPITXN celebrated the return of their song Snooze to the Billboard charts, marking a notable achievement under the circumstances. Snooze, a track from SUGA’s solo album D-2 under his Agust D moniker, showcases not only EL CAPITXN’s production skills but also contributions from the late Japanese pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose's Woosung.

Advertisement

Additionally, EL CAPITXN updated one of his pinned Instagram reels, changing the caption to read, “It’s all gonna be alright.” This heartfelt message serves as a supportive nod to SUGA during his current legal challenges. Following SUGA’s first appearance for investigation on August 23, his track Polar Night under his Agust D moniker soared to #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart, marking its first time reaching this peak a year after its original release. Throughout the night, all tracks from Agust D’s D-DAY album began charting on Worldwide iTunes, with Snooze, Haegeum, The Last, and others making a return to the charts.

Notably, Agust D became the only artist with the most songs (five) charting at #1 on iTunes Country Charts worldwide, with Haegeum, Polar Night, Snooze, The Last, and People leading the way. On the morning of August 24, The Last, originally released in 2016, reached #1 on iTunes in the U.S. for the first time, over eight years after its release. Currently, Agust D’s tracks hold the #1 spot on iTunes in 58 countries, with Polar Night leading in 40 of them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA appears for police questioning; apologises for 'disappointing fans' due to DUI incident