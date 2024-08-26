'Thank you SUGA': PSY shows support for BTS rapper at Summer Swag concert amid ongoing DUI case
BTS’ SUGA received support from many in the industry and most recently from PSY who shared his support for the rapper at the Summer Swag concert amid rapper’s DUI case. Know more!
On August 25, PSY wrapped up his 2024 Summer Swag concert series with a second electrifying show at the Suwon World Cup Stadium. BTS' SUGA, who has been facing a DUI case, received strong support from across the industry, including a show of solidarity from PSY during the concert.
As he was about to perform his hit song That That, PSY took a moment to address the audience and express his gratitude to SUGA, who is currently in the spotlight due to a DUI controversy. Speaking to the crowd, PSY said, "Thank you, SUGA, for making this song and working with me." His words were a heartfelt acknowledgment, highlighting their collaboration and showing his support despite the tough situation.
On August 25, BTS' SUGA posted a second letter on Weverse, offering an apology for his recent incident involving drunk driving on an electric scooter. He said-
“I would like to apologize again with shame. I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me with my behavior. I have made a big mistake forgetting my responsibilities to repay with my actions to be worthy of the love I have received. On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of driving on the pavement on an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. Also, I am sorry for the confusion caused by my previous apology which I had hastily posted on August 7. I should have been more thoughtful and careful.”
Adding to that the rapper said “It is my fault for giving everyone who loves me a hard time. I will try my best to not do any wrongs again and live with repentance. Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the BTS members and put a burden on the band's name. I am sorry and it is painful because it is causing damage to the members. I apologize to the members who have always trusted me and are having a hard time. The fans must have also felt disappointed in me.”
He added “I am very aware of it. I feel sorry for the fans who have always shown me immense love. I know it is difficult to heal the wounds and disappointment the fans feel with words so I deeply regret and reflect with a heavy heart every day. Once again I sincerely apologize to fans who were hurt by me. Finally, I sincerely apologize for causing a social stir and disappointing many people.”
SUGA is currently serving his mandatory military duty. He began basic training at the Nonsan Training Center in Chungcheongnam-do in March 2023 and is now working as a social service worker.
