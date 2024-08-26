'Thank you SUGA': PSY shows support for BTS rapper at Summer Swag concert amid ongoing DUI case

On August 25, PSY wrapped up his 2024 Summer Swag concert series with a second electrifying show at the Suwon World Cup Stadium. BTS' SUGA, who has been facing a DUI case, received strong support from across the industry, including a show of solidarity from PSY during the concert.

As he was about to perform his hit song That That, PSY took a moment to address the audience and express his gratitude to SUGA, who is currently in the spotlight due to a DUI controversy. Speaking to the crowd, PSY said, "Thank you, SUGA, for making this song and working with me." His words were a heartfelt acknowledgment, highlighting their collaboration and showing his support despite the tough situation.

On August 25, BTS' SUGA posted a second letter on Weverse, offering an apology for his recent incident involving drunk driving on an electric scooter. He said-

“I would like to apologize again with shame. I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me with my behavior. I have made a big mistake forgetting my responsibilities to repay with my actions to be worthy of the love I have received. On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of driving on the pavement on an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. Also, I am sorry for the confusion caused by my previous apology which I had hastily posted on August 7. I should have been more thoughtful and careful.”

Adding to that the rapper said “It is my fault for giving everyone who loves me a hard time. I will try my best to not do any wrongs again and live with repentance. Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the BTS members and put a burden on the band's name. I am sorry and it is painful because it is causing damage to the members. I apologize to the members who have always trusted me and are having a hard time. The fans must have also felt disappointed in me.”

He added “I am very aware of it. I feel sorry for the fans who have always shown me immense love. I know it is difficult to heal the wounds and disappointment the fans feel with words so I deeply regret and reflect with a heavy heart every day. Once again I sincerely apologize to fans who were hurt by me. Finally, I sincerely apologize for causing a social stir and disappointing many people.”

SUGA is currently serving his mandatory military duty. He began basic training at the Nonsan Training Center in Chungcheongnam-do in March 2023 and is now working as a social service worker.

