BTS’ V appears in new ROK military exercise video; fans gush over K-pop star’s army accomplishments

V, one of the most popular K-pop stars and members of the iconic boy band BTS, who is currently enlisted in the military, was recently spotted in a ROK military exercise video. His fans have since been gushing over the BTS member’s army achievements.

On August 30, 2024, a video posted by @mounikorea on YouTube started doing rounds as many fans spotted none other than BTS’ V in it. The mentioned video was the ROK military’s new video of the 2024 Ulchi Freedom exercise, which was conducted by joint forces of the US and South Korea. The video reportedly was also shown on South Korean news channels.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot V of BTS, even though he was not mentioned separately. V was seen wearing his SDT uniform in the video as he posed for the cameras with his unit and other soldiers who participated in the drill and exercise.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over V’s army accomplishments and his aura which made him stand out. Since V was representing such a huge event fans felt proud of his new achievements in the military. Many netizens were also shocked to see the drills that must have been performed by the Rainy Days singer as well.

See snapshots of BTS’ V in the new ROK military exercise video and fan reactions here:

In other news, V along with his BTS bandmate Jungkook filed a defamation lawsuit for 90 million KRW against malicious YouTuber Sojang. Sojang in the first trial on August 23, 2024, denying all allegations told the court that all videos created by them of V and Jungkook were in “public interest”.

Meanwhile, V enlisted in the military to complete his mandatory enlistment alongside BTS leader RM on December 11, 2023. Both of whom are currently serving in the Special Task Force (SDT) Army Capital Defense Command also known as Military Police Corps.

V also appeared in BTS members Jimin and Jungkooks’s ongoing travel show Are You Sure?! surprising fans and bringing the ‘maknae’ (Korean word for junior) trio back. Not long ago, V made a captivating comeback with the single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, alongside a time-loop-themed music video.

